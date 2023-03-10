NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 20  | March 10, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Beach Chamber holds ribbon cutting 031023

Share this story

Laguna Beach Chamber holds ribbon cutting at The Zandbergen Group

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting at The Zandbergen Group.

Launched during the height of the pandemic in October 2020, The Zandbergen Group offers sophisticated financial planning and investment solutions that are specifically aligned with their clients’ interests and goals.

Laguna Beach Chamber Rounaghi group

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Frank Salas Photography

(L-R) Laguna Beach City Councilmember Alex Rounaghi, Tina Zandbergen, Bart Zandbergen and Letitia Berbaum

Laguna Beach Chamber Hornbuckle Arnold group

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Board Chairman of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, Tina Zandbergen, Tehani Zandbergen, Bart Zandbergen and Letitia Berbaum

Founded by tenured industry professionals Bart Zandbergen, CFP and Letitia Berbaum AIF, CEPA, The Zandbergen Group offers wealth management, family office support, estate and legacy planning, retirement planning, tax planning, insurance planning and divorce financial planning. Collectively, The Zandbergen Group is dedicated to helping clients discover True Wealth.

The firm is located in South Laguna at 32322 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.zandbergengroup.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.