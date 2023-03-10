NewLeftHeader

Laguna Board of REALTORS® shows their community spirit

The 56th Annual Laguna Beach Patriots Day parade was on Saturday, March 4 and the theme this year was “Volunteer Heroes.” The Laguna Board of REALTORS®’ members once again participated in the parade, as REALTORS and Affiliated Business Partners continue to support community events and show their hometown pride.

Walking with big smiles, waving flags, and adorned in red, white and blue, the REALTORS® and Affiliated Business Partners demonstrated to their friends and neighbors their community spirit, as they greeted the crowds along the parade route.

Laguna Board marching

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Drew Mobley

Laguna Board of REALTORS® marching in the Patriots Day Parade

Members also continue to give back to their community by volunteering for many organizations such as the Laguna Food Pantry, Waymakers Youth Shelter, beach cleanups, Glennwood House, Susie Q Senior Center, Boys & Girls Club and many more.

Laguna Board Whiteman

Click on photo for a larger image

A cute red Mini Cooper owned by Emilie Mobley carried the 2023 President/2022 REALTOR® of the Year Madelaine Whiteman of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Laguna Board Miata

Click on photo for a larger image

The second vehicle, a burgundy Miata driven by Shawn Schafer, carried the 2022 Affiliate of the Year, Gratia Schafer of California Best Title

 

