NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 20  | March 10, 2023Subscribe

Take Five: Marco Sassone returns to LAM FP 031023

Share this story

Take Five: Marco Sassone returns to LAM on the book tour for his memoir: American Journey: My Life in Art 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Artist Marco Sassone, who lived in Laguna Beach from 1972-1981, is returning four decades later on his book tour for American Journey: My Life in Art. Laguna Art Museum (LAM) is hosting a book signing on Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m. 

Sassone has embraced international acclaim as a painter and visionary for more than 50 years. His exhibitions have been featured extensively in the U.S. and abroad, and his work is included in some of the most prominent art collections in the world.

Now 80 years old and still painting, Sassone will be sharing his VIP life stories from his new memoir at the Laguna Art Museum on Wednesday, March 15. 

Take Five headshot Sassone

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Marco Sassone

Marco Sassone discusses his new memoir at LAM

Born in Florence, Italy, the most poignant and enduring influences can be traced back to Sassone’s studies in the 1960s with painter Silvio Loffredo, himself a student of the expressionist master Oskar Kokoschka. The agitated brushstrokes and vibrant colors appealed to Sassone, offering the artist a foundation that has remained throughout his career.

Sassone’s work has been presented in numerous exhibitions, including those at National Academy of Design, New York (1977); Laguna Art Museum, Laguna Beach, Calif. (1979); Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery (1988); Bernheim Jeune, Paris (1988); Museo Italo Americano, San Francisco (1994); Cloisters of Santa Croce, Florence (1997); Pietrasana Museum, Pietrasana, Italy (2003); San Angelo Museum of Fine Art, San Angelo, Texas (2014); Bata Shoe Museum, Toronto (2016) and Columbus Centre, Toronto (2019). Many books and catalogs have been published about his work, including the volume Sassone (1979), written by art historian Donelson Hoopes. Sassone was knighted into “The Order of the Merit of the Italian Republic” in 1982. 

Stu News recently caught up with Sassone to find out more about his inspirations, process and life’s work.

Q: The first major retrospective of your work appeared at the Laguna Art Museum in 1979. What are your feelings about coming back to the Museum 44 years later as one of the foremost colorists working in America today?

A: I must say, it is with much excitement that I return to the Laguna Art Museum after a lifetime. I will present my memoir American Journey: My Life in Art, but I also know that my mind will be flooded with special memories of a place that provided for me a wonderful home during the early part of my career. 

Take Five book cover

Sassone began taking notes for his memoir in the 1990s

Q: How does an artist choose his subjects? Or do your subjects choose you?

A: Definitely, the subject chooses you. That is at least for me. Most often, art is autobiographical; it takes you and directs you places where you desire to be in – often an unpredictable process that leads you through your life of art to show you who you are, to discover yourself. I write about this in my book. There is a persistent voice inside all of us. A subtle voice – often annoying – that reveals the essence of yourself if you listen to it. I encourage young artists to pay much attention to this intimate sensation. 

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Q: You call your paintings creatures. Why?

A: The act of painting is an intense activity that uses body and mind. As I immerse myself in the complexity of that vision, it becomes a part of me. It is through this process – a process in which I act more as a witness then as a controlling agent – that your work comes alive. It is like giving birth in a sort of way. These are my creatures that surround me in the studio, providing energy to paint. I miss them when I am away.

Q: As such a visual person, how did you think to put your life into words? What was the inspiration for the book? Talk a bit about the process of this book, and how did you start? How long did it take to complete?

A: At a certain point during my career, I felt compelled to write about my life in art. There was a need to do it, I remember, probably as an act of liberation. I embarked on a journey to write my autobiography as I was drawn to the real and the genuine to describe the emotions felt during the process. I started during the 1990s. I wrote about what came to mind in the moment. Often in the corner of my studio in San Francisco, I would put down again on paper additional parts of the text. It was an unbelievable process, as these pieces would later amalgamate into the story, many years later. I was inspired to write, and my sensations became part of the story – an inspirational story like a novel, but with real events and real people.

Take Five man with blue eyes

Click on photo for a larger image

“Man with Blue Eyes” by Marco Sassone

Q: Your work has been featured in more than 350 exhibitions with openings at famous galleries in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York City. What exhibition is your most memorable and why?

A: I do not know about “most memorable.” Exhibitions have a story on their own. I remember them for different reasons. From the programming of a show to the curating of the works, the installation and the opening night. The New York exhibition at Wally Findlay Galleries on 57th and Madison in 1979 was certainly impressive as all works on display were eventually all collected. 

The one in Los Angeles at the LA Municipal Art Gallery in 1988 brings special memories with Mayor Tom Bradley inaugurating the exhibit in front of probably the largest attendance to any of my shows that I recall. The exhibition that touched me the most was Home on the Streets in Florence in 1997 – a traveling exhibition installed in San Francisco and Los Angeles, before Florence in the Cloisters of the Church of Santa Croce. It was the most appropriate venue for my Homeless Series in a spiritual space run by the Franciscan monks. 

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear Sassone’s stories in person. 

Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $7, Non-members: $14. For tickets, click here.

To learn more about Marco Sassone, go to www.marcosassone.com.

To learn more about LAM, go to www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.