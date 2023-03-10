NewLeftHeader

LBCAC celebrates Women’s History Month FP 031023

LBCAC celebrates Women’s History Month with films, discussions and music

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) continues to honor Women’s History Month with intimate concerts and movie screenings. Note: Simply Sammy (originally scheduled for February 25) has been rescheduled to April 22.

lbcac adds salty suites

Courtesy of LBCAC

Salty Suites on March 11

Saturday, March 11, 8-10 p.m.

Women’s History Month, Honoring Chelsea Williams, Salty Suites 

The Salty Suites is an energetic, dynamic three-piece acoustic band with blazing instrumentals, beautiful vocals and soaring harmonies raising the roof off anywhere they perform. Enjoy original songs and traditional music of the world. Listen to bluegrass, depression and old country, swing, classical and roots with a current edge. For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates Peter Harper

Courtesy of peterharper.net

Peter Harper performs on March 12 

Sunday, March 12, 4-6:30 p.m.

Peter Harper Performs for Fenixia Foundation’s “Music & Milestones” Event

Peter Harper is an American sculptor, musician and academic. He is best known for his vocals and tenor guitar, especially in France, where he has made several concert tours.

The Fenixia Foundation is dedicated to helping those with disabilities (neuro and physical) of all ages and their families thrive by providing care, offering resources, conducting social events and bringing joy to this community. For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates beth resized

Courtesy of LBCAC

Beth Fitchet Wood 

Tuesday, March 14, 7-9 p.m.

Beth’s Tuesdays, Presented by Laguna Live!

Beth’s Tuesdays is a monthly singer-songwriter’s showcase hosted by Beth Fitchet Wood. Concerts are in person and held at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center the second Tuesday of the month. For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates Twisted Family

Courtesy of LBCAC

“Twisted Family” screening on March 15 

Wednesday, March 15, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Twisted Family Screening

Filmmaker and Laguna Beach resident Jewels Brettin shares an unforgettable story of two siblings who reunited after six years and face sudden, disturbing news. A discussion featuring the filmmaker and cast will follow the film screening. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., screening at 7 p.m. For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates little women

Courtesy of LBCAC

Little Women screens on March 11

Thursday, March 16, 6:30 p.m.

Little Women, Women’s History Month Film Festival

Little Women is a 2019 American coming-of-age period drama film written and directed by Greta Gerwig. It is the seventh film adaptation of the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott. It chronicles the lives of the March sisters – Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy – in Concord, Mass., during the 19th century. It stars an ensemble cast consisting of Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel and Chris Cooper. Free admission, but donations are appreciated. Limited seating. To RSVP, click here.

lbcac celebrates Denise Casey

Courtesy of LBCAC

“Playing the Game” on March 19 

Sunday, March 19, 3 p.m.

Playing the Game, Denise Casey 

In Playing the Game, Denise Casey explores the many games we play in order to belong from taking cover in a monastery skipping out of rehab, to going halfway across the world to hear the Himalayas, or time traveling through a seventh-grade science class. In this 60-minute, one-woman play, Casey follows the games she’s played through the seen and unseen world into a larger collective moment, the summer of 2020. Part memoir, part meditation, part make-believe, Playing the Game is unblinking in its exploration of possibility and courage. For tickets, click here.

lbcac celebrates she said

Courtesy of LBCAC

“She Said” on March 22 

Wednesday, March 22, 6:30 p.m.

She Said, Women’s History Month Film Festival

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation – a story that helped launch the #Metoo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.

Free admission, but donations are appreciated. Limited seating. To RSVP, click here.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment. 

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

 

