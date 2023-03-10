NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 20  | March 10, 2023Subscribe

We are the champions, my friends 031023

Share this story

“We are the champions, my friends”

We are the Champions SNL 3.10

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mita Ratanjee

The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade hosted a special recognition for the Laguna Beach Little League Intermediate All-Stars following the parade where they were recognized as “Athletes of the Year.” Trophy King Awards, of Walnut, a longtime parade sponsor, presented each player with an individually engraved trophy with their name. The players (L-R) Front row: Jack Hurst, Achilles Morales, Kai Kaiser, Darius Morales, Braylon Vellmure, Justin Yi, Beckett Thomson, Aaron Crosby, Will Kimball, Wyatt Bogdan, Brady Stringham and Jake Martin. Not pictured: Miles Barnett and Declan Jenal. Back row: Coaches Preston Thomson, Brent Stringham, Rob Engstrom and Yamit Ratanjee of Trophy King (parade sponsor).

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.