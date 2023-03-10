NewLeftHeader

Awareness Ride, a local fundraiser, draws attention to National World Down syndrome Day

A local fundraiser is taking place on Tuesday, March 21 at Vessel Laguna Beach (previously Rhythm and Ride) from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. It’s a ride to raise awareness for Down syndrome on World Down syndrome Day, a day that’s celebrated all over the world. Proceeds go back to benefit the Dear Mom, organization, which helps provide resources, inspiration and community for countless moms raising a person with Down syndrome nationwide.

Twenty bikers will be riding to raise awareness and riding for this cause to support Dear Mom. Each bike is being sponsored by a local business, including Wall Reality Group, Vessel, Redefine, Pins and Wolf, and The Shop. They are still looking for business sponsors and donations to this event. 

In addition, they are having raffles where you can purchase tickets.

Two Laguna Beach moms are helping put this awareness ride and fundraiser together, Ryan Wall and Faye Cartmale. This is going to be a fun local community event on such a special day with great meaning to the Down syndrome community. 

To purchase raffle tickets and for more information on how you can support the event, go here. All funds raised directly support the nonprofit Dear Mom Conference.

Save the Date: The Dear Mom Conference is coming back to Laguna Beach on Saturday, April 22. This annual event is for moms raising a person with Down syndrome. Hosted by Laguna Beach local Amy Amaradio, local resident and mother to Rocco Keller, who has Down syndrome, it will be held at the Festival of Arts and feature amazing speakers. They anticipate 350 moms from all over the world to attend, meeting other moms who are walking the same journey. It is Amaradio’s hope that the conference will inspire and uplift all the participating mothers. For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and visit www.dearmomco.com.

Vessel Laguna Beach is located at 821 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

