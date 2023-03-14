NewLeftHeader

Annual “Celebration of the Arts” showcases LBUSD student visual and performing arts talent tonight, March 14

Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) invites the community to a “Celebration of the Arts,” its annual showcase of student visual and performing arts talent at Laguna Beach High School tonight (Tuesday, March 14), from 6-8 p.m. 

This is a family-friendly event, open and free to the public.

Students in grades K-12 participate in the arts festival to showcase their work across many artistic disciplines. The event will feature live performances from students in theater, choir, wind and string ensembles, the jazz band and dance. The evening will also include an art exposition, sale, digital art and film exhibit. 

“Arts education enhances a student’s learning experience,” said Sarah Wolsey, LBUSD K-5 Visual and Performing Arts Teacher on Special Assignment. “Art education closes achievement gaps, improves academic skills and increases student engagement. The student work at our annual exhibition highlights the amazing things that happen when we embrace visual and performing arts programs as an investment in our students.” 

annual celebration poster

Courtesy of LBUSD

“Celebration of the Arts,” a free family-friendly event, takes place in the LBHS Artists Theater

Performances will begin at 6 p.m. in the Artists Theater and continue throughout the event as audiences visit the different stations on the high school campus. Visit the quad to connect with community partners, including the Laguna College of Art + Design, Laguna Art Museum, Festival of the Arts, No Square Theater, the Coast Film & Music Festival and more. 

“Career readiness is unique for every student – our ‘Celebration of the Arts’ showcase is a significant real-world experience for our visual and performing arts students interested in pursuing a career in the arts,” said Superintendent Jason Viloria, Ed.D. “Our students are professionally trained and incredibly talented, producing a caliber of work that is impressive. I look forward to sharing the creativity and innovation of our students with the community.” 

Baked goods will be available for purchase from the Laguna Beach Performing Arts Boosters. For more information, visit the LBUSD website at www.lbusd.org.

Laguna Beach High School is located at 626 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

