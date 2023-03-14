NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Surf Club: On a mission to share its passion for surfing with the community

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Saturday morning, March 11, the Laguna Beach Surf Club’s Thalia Tag Team took to the water to get ready for the upcoming West Coast Board Riders (WCBR) event in Newport Beach on March 18. Mary Hurlbut, Stu News photographer, observed, “Even though it was cold and misty, I could really sense the camaraderie of the group on the beach watching the four surfers offshore.” 

Laguna Beach yellow surfer

Practicing for their upcoming event on March 18 

Ryah Arthur, acting president of the club this year, gave Stu News some insights on the organization, its values and how it works. According to the club’s Instagram page, “In contrast to traditional surf contests, the purpose of the board riders events is community.”

Laguna Beach Arthur

(L-R) Ryah Arthur with Charles McMahon

Stu News: What was the purpose of the Saturday practice?

Ryah Arthur: The purpose of the event on Saturday was to get the team ready for our upcoming event in Newport on March 18. It’s our final event of the season. Each age group has an acting “coach” who is responsible for choosing the participants for that age group to compete in each of the official WCBR events. 

Laguna Beach judges

The chilly air didn’t deter the judges 

Saturday’s event at Thalia was an opportunity for all members to compete and sharpen their skills within the tag team format that the WCBR utilizes. Most surfers who compete do so in the traditional format and a little practice in the tag team format makes a big difference. At the Thalia Tag Team, I wanted to mix it up a little bit and have older guys, younger guys, kids and women all on a four-person team. 

Laguna Beach young surfer

Tag Team practice 

SN: Laguna is a chapter of the U.S. Board Riders Clubs; tell us about WCBR.

RA: The organization who makes this all happen is called West Coast Board Riders (WCBR), who bring surf communities together to compete for their towns in seven different age divisions, four people per division. We are in the South Central region and compete against Newport Beach, San Clemente and Dana point board riders clubs. The divisions are 14 and under, 15-19, 20s, 30s, 40s and 50 and up, and women. All surfers are included in the club. 

Laguna Beach group of boys

Team watches their team members surf

SN: Are you one of the coaches? 

RA: I am acting president of the club this year and share the responsibilities with Kayla Coscino who acts as co-president. Jeff Booth was acting president from the club’s inception to this past summer. He continues to be the backbone of the club. 

Laguna Beach Watsons

(L-R) Jeff Booth, Little Watson and Jason Watson (owner of Laguna Surf & Sport)

SN: How many people from Laguna’s club are competing? 

RA: There are seven different age divisions, four people per division. 

SN: How do people find out more about the club? 

RA: The club is open to all Laguna Beach residents who are looking for a community centered around surfing, connection and fun! People can find out more about the club through our Instagram by clicking here, or they can reach out to me personally via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For more information about WCBR, go to www.westcoastboardriders.com.

 

