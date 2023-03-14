NewLeftHeader

Sixth Annual Arbor Day event celebrated the joy and importance of planting trees 

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Thursday, March 9, the community gathered for the Sixth Annual City of Laguna Beach Arbor Day Celebration from 3-5 p.m. at Moulton Meadows Park. It was presented by the City of Laguna Beach, City of Laguna Beach Public Works Dept. and the Arbor Day Foundation.

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen welcomed community members to the Sixth Annual Arbor Day Celebration

Attendees took home free tree saplings to plant, while supplies lasted

City of Laguna Beach Arborist Matthew Barker

The day’s highlights included a native tree planting ceremony, tree planting and tree care advice, composting demonstrations, activities and giveaways for kids, the opportunity to connect with community gardening groups, and live music and tree sapling giveaways.

Sharing rocks painted at the Laguna Beach Garden Club craft table

Laguna Beach Councilmember Mark Orgill with his wife Dora

Youngsters explored the educational display by Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) that demonstrated the impact of runoff on the oceans

Among the participating vendor booths were City of Laguna Beach Public Works, West Coast Arborists, Laguna Beach Garden Club, Pacific Marine Mammal Center and LOCA. 

Greg MacGillivray (second from right) chats with an attendee, while Barbara MacGillivray looks on. The MacGillivrays are the founders of the Laguna Beach Urban Tree Fund, which established an endowment for the city’s tree replacement program through grants.

Kids from the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club helped plant the oak tree – a highlight of the afternoon’s festivities

The new oak tree planted at Moulton Meadows Park

“Laguna Beach’s Arbor Day event was a huge success! The community came together and celebrated the importance of native tree planting and energized the youth of our town to carry that message into the future,” said City of Laguna Beach Arborist Matthew Barker.

For more photos of the Arbor Day Celebration by Mary Hurlbut, go to the slideshow below:

 

