R Star Foundation director to hold Zoom 031423

R Star Foundation director to hold Zoom presentation

Rosalind Russell of R Star Foundation, an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) organization based in Laguna Beach that works primarily in Nepal’s rural Kavre region lifting women and children, is presenting some of her 20 years of work to the Platinum Coast Chapter BNI (Business Networkers International) on Zoom at 7:25 a.m., Wednesday, March 15. She will be joined by her adopted Nepali son, Rabin Sitaula.

A rebuilt house in Nepal

Courtesy of Rosalind Russell

A rebuilt house in Nepal

The meeting concludes by 9 a.m., although Russell will not be presenting the entire time. 

To attend the Zoom pictorial presentation, contact Rosalind at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., so she can place you on the guest/visitor list and send you the link, or call her at 949.497.4911.

 

