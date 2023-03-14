NewLeftHeader

Ocean Explorers program at PMMC brings 031423

Ocean Explorers program at PMMC brings the ocean into your home

Bring the ocean into your home with the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) Ocean Explorers program, an after-school remote learning experience.

Live instructors teach engaging and interactive content for kids ages 8-12 over four 90-minute classes.

Geared to ages 8-12, PMMC's Ocean Explorers program is an after-school remote learning experience with engaging and interactive content

PMMC is now enrolling for Wacky Whales! Have you ever wondered what it takes to be a marine mammal scientist? Dive in with PMMC as you investigate together active research on some wacky whalers. Explorers will discover research techniques and methods used in the field, while experimenting with their own data.

For more information and to sign up, visit www.pacificmmc.org/oceanexplorers.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.pacificmmc.org.

 

