Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series

Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series to feature Mayor Bob Whalen on March 17

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) has announced their Thursday, March 17 meeting speaker will be Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Mayor Whalen has lived in Laguna Beach since 1984 with his wife Kirsten. Their three children attended and graduated from Laguna schools. His wife Kirsten is a fine artist who has been showing her work at the Festival of Arts for the last 15 years. He is a lawyer who has been practicing for 45 years with a focus on public finance, and has assisted many public agencies in California finance and built all types of public improvements.

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen

Mayor Whalen has been serving the residents of Laguna Beach as an elected official for 20 years with 10 years on the Laguna Beach Unified School District board and 10 on City Council. He is currently serving his fifth term as mayor. 

He has also served on the board of several nonprofit organizations including the Orange County Community Foundation, Project Youth, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, SchoolPower and the Laguna Art Museum.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community and lives with the goal of building and maintaining relationships with local professionals and businesses that they can proudly recommend to clients and friends. LBBC also supports their community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, visit the website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

