56th Annual Patriots Day Parade trophies presented to two local organizations

The 56th Annual Patriots Day special trophies were presented to two local organizations that support our community.

The Grand Marshal’s Trophy was presented by this year’s Parade Grand Marshal Toni Iseman to No Square Theatre, celebrating their 30th anniversary of Lagunatics.

56th Annual Patriots Day Burgess Rosen

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

“Lagunatics” Founder and Director Bree Burgess Rosen riding in the 56th Annual Patriots Day Parade. No Square Theatre was awarded this year’s Grand Marshal Trophy.

The President’s Trophy was presented by Patriots Day Parade President Ed Hanke to the Pageant of the Masters.

56th Annual Patriots Day Pageant

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Pageant of the Masters’ entry themed “Dinosaur Response Team” in the 56th Annual Patriots Day Parade was the recipient of this year’s President’s Trophy.

For further information or to donate to the Patriots Day Parade, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, email Sandi Werthe at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.494.6016.

 

