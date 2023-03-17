NewLeftHeader

Tickets are selling out fast to Susi Q’s “Evening with an Author” featuring Susan Straight

Tickets are selling out fast for an “An Evening with an Author,” featuring renowned novelist Susan Straight at the nonprofit Susi Q Center. The event takes place on Wednesday, March 29 from 5-7 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. for attendees who would like to network while sipping wine and enjoying light hors d’oeuvres prior to the program.

Straight’s most recent best-seller, Mecca, is included in the $25 cost of the program.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Novelist Susan Straight

Esteemed arts columnist, published short-story writer and podcaster Marrie Stone will be in conversation with Straight, who is renowned for her entertaining and insightful novels portraying the life and times of Southern California’s ethnically mixed communities.

The event is the first of a series of “Evenings with an Author” planned for the Susi Q. Author Janelle Brown is slated for June 6 and novelist Lisa See will be featured on September 13.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Straight will be in conversation with Marrie Stone

“We like to think of the Susi Q as the place where the generations meet,” said Nadia Babayi, executive director, “and this event is a good example of programming that attracts every age group. We’re thrilled at the response.”

The Susi Q is operated by Laguna Beach Seniors, established in part to enable older adults to “age in place.”

“In Laguna Beach, ‘aging in place’ means you’re supported in your lifestyle and your own home as the years tick by, instead of feeling the need to move to a senior community,” said Babayi. “In that same vein, we encourage all age groups to attend our programs so that older adults don’t feel isolated from the community at large.”

Register online for “An Evening with an Author” at www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes. To RSVP by phone, call 949.715.8105, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent. For more information on the Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

 

