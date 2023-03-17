NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 22  | March 17, 2023Subscribe

The Ranch at Laguna Beach hosted first responder golf 031723

Share this story

The Ranch at Laguna Beach hosted first responder golf tournament, dinner reception

In appreciation of the unparalleled excellence of both the Laguna Beach Police and Fire Associations, The Ranch at Laguna Beach hosted their second annual golf tournament and dinner reception on Monday, March 13, to showcase gratitude for the selfless commitment and ongoing support of local first responders. 

The Ranch group 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of The Ranch at Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach first responders from the fire and police associations participated in a Best Ball competition at The Ranch at Laguna Beach. Here they are gathered on the Ben Brown course, located in the picturesque canyon.

The Ranch police winners 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Team Police took home the trophy this year, after Team Fire won in 2022

The resort was honored to welcome 24 first responders (14 firefighters and 10 police officers) for a fun, Laguna-style day of canyon golf which was then followed by a barbecue in the ballroom, as a thank you from the residents of Laguna Beach with 60 people in attendance, including family and friends. Friendly rivalry and a good amount of smack talk was also in attendance, as first responders competed in the event. And although last year the fire department won, it’s the police department that came out winning this year!

The Ranch, fairway hitter 3

Click on photo for a larger image

A member of Team Police watches his shot head down the fairway on the Par 4 5th hole

The Ranch putter with the red ball 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Is this member of Team Fire’s lucky red ball going to find the hole on the Par 4 3rd hole?

The day’s festivities:

The event took place at Ben Brown’s – the only golf course in Laguna Beach – at 2:30 p.m. Situated in the Aliso and Wood Canyons, the nine-hole course offered the ultimate playing experience with stunning views and elevation changes on each fairway. First responders were invited to participate in a two-person scramble involving a team score. Three clubs were recommended throughout the tournament, and if played barefoot, golfers received a mulligan.

The Ranch barefoot team 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Team Fire on the Par 4 9th green earned a mulligan for playing shoeless

Following the golf tournament, The Ranch at Laguna Beach hosted a barbecue dinner reception at 5 p.m. for first responders located in the resort’s ballroom. The menu featured a Santa Maria Tri Tip with Fresno chimichurri, peach BBQ ribs, sweet chili glazed sea bass, and of course, baked mac & cheese and butter-braised corn on the cob. The menu focused on locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. Musician Zach Churchill provided the entertainment. The perfect ending to a great day of golf and camaraderie.

The Ranch ribs 6

Click on photo for a larger image

The golfers worked up an appetite for these tasty peach barbecue ribs

The Ranch salad buffet 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Players stopped along the buffet line for this chopped salad with all the fixings

For more information on The Ranch at Laguna Beach, visit www.theranchlb.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.