Laguna Beach High School Class of 2003 031723

Laguna Beach High School Class of 2003 is seeking alumni for 20-year reunion

The Laguna Beach High School Class of 2003 is holding its 20-year reunion on October 21 right here in Laguna Beach. Festivities will include food, drinks, dancing and a DJ.

The class is trying to reach alumni and parents of alumni to assist in passing on this information, so graduates can reconnect with their former classmates.

Laguna Beach High School Nautilus Yearbook cover for the 2002-2003 school years

Visit their website for more information and to buy tickets. Check out their Instagram page for news, fun throwback photos and teacher cameo videos. Visit www.lbhsclassof2003.rsvpify.com. View their Instagram page: @lbhs20yearreunion2003.

 

