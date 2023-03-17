NewLeftHeader

Artist Taylor Dean Harrison’s Polymery installed FP 031723

Artist Taylor Dean Harrison’s Polymery installed outside City Hall during dedication ceremony

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission is presenting the temporary sculpture installation Polymery by artist Taylor Dean Harrison. The sculpture, consisting of two pieces, was installed outside City Hall during a dedication on Wednesday, March 15 at 5 p.m., adding to previous sculpture experiences presented in Downtown Laguna Beach. Present at the dedication were members from city council and the arts commission.

Artist Taylor Dean Harrison Taylor and Adam.jpg 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Artist Taylor Dean Harrison with Chair of the Arts Commission Adam Schwerner at the City Hall dedication ceremony for the installation of Harrison’s mixed-media sculpture “Polymery”

Artist Taylor Dean Harrison and council.jpg 2

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Laguna Beach Councilmember Mark Orgill, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, Taylor Dean Harrison and Councilmember Alex Rounaghi gather in front of “Polymery”

Harrison, a California sculptor, grew up in nearby San Clemente. He attended UC Berkeley, where he played basketball, until an injury made him look at career alternatives. He now works in Sonoma County. According to Harrison, “This is a coming home for me; I am so excited to have my work in the city I grew up visiting.” 

Artist Taylor Dean Harrison Taylor at mic.jpg 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Taylor Dean Harrison shares a bit about his artwork with attendees

Artist Taylor Dean Harrison 2 sculptures alone.jpg 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Harrison’s “Polymery” will be a temporary art installation at City Hall for three months

Artist Taylor Dean Harrison closeup.jpg 5

Click on photo for a larger image

A closeup of “Polymery”

Artist Taylor Dean Harrison sculpture capturing shadows.jpg 6

Click on photo for a larger image

 “Polymery” should be viewed during the nighttime to truly capture its shadows and patterns

Artist Taylor Dean Harrison attendees.jpg 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Attendees congregate around Adam Schwerner at City Hall for the dedication and installation of “Polymery”

Harrison describes his work as immersive installations and said, “I try to tap into the endless ‘possible universes’ that can be created with art. I use this as a way to remind myself of the potentiality of my own life. I hope to make artwork that nudges viewers, and myself, to find that light amongst our mental and physical struggles. To me, a moment of awe can be a powerful salve.”

Polymery is characteristic of having many parts, working together to create a single effect, as seen in this mixed-media installation. The sculptures and the lighting offer an opportunity to interact with the installation shadows of the lighting and patterns both sculptures create, so this artwork deserves to be viewed at night.

The sculptures will be on exhibit for three months.

This exhibition has been facilitated with visual art producers Building 180, the artist, and funded through the Laguna Beach Tourism Marketing District and the City of Laguna Beach.

 

