Cultural Arts Updates FP 031723

Cultural Arts Updates: What’s happening in the arts around town?

Banner Competition Winners

Congratulations to Tom Clark, Anne Girtz, Lovisa Kjerrgren, Wendy Duong and Tatyana Zen for having their banner designs selected for the 2023 Banner and Mini-Banner Competitions. The banners will be hand-painted by each artist and displayed at Main Beach and City Hall this summer. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

To see all the winners, click here.

cultural arts winner

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City Hall

Front and back mini-design by Tom Clark

Art That’s Small at City Hall 

Awards Reception

Thursday, April 6, 6-7 p.m.

The annual Art That’s Small at City Hall exhibition is on display now through April 20, featuring artwork from more than 50 Orange County artists. The exhibit is free and open to the public during city business hours. 

cultural arts Acacia St

Click on photo for a larger image

“Acacia St” by Philip Womack

The public is also invited to attend the awards reception on Thursday, April 6 from 6-7 p.m. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

