Laguna Art-A-Fair’s call for entries was a huge success

Laguna Art-A-Fair, an annual outdoor summer art festival, announced that their recent call for entries was a tremendous success. According to Laguna Art-A-Fair’s Vice President of Publicity and Marketing Kim Brandon-Watson, the campaign to attract a wide diversity of artists from various cultural and geographic backgrounds paid off big. The campaign’s efforts reached more than 57,000 people in a two-month period, and taking the entry process online to make it easy to apply, resulted in more than a 125% increase in the number of applying artists compared to an average from the previous recent years. 

“We are thrilled with the response to our call for entries,” said President Bob Ross. “Our commitment to providing a highly visible and enjoyable venue for artists from all over the world to showcase their artwork is getting noticed, and we are proud to see such a diverse group of very talented artists responding to our call.” 

Kim Brandon-Watson added that the artists who responded to the call for entries came from countries such as Guatemala, Armenia and Mexico... as well as states as far-flung as Florida and Wyoming, showing the reach and impact of the campaign. “This extended breadth of reach will directly benefit any new sponsors who would like to take advantage of our successful efforts,” said Kim. 

For 57 years, Laguna Art-A-Fair has brought together international and local artists, showcasing a wide variety of styles and cultural diversity. The festival features over 115 award-winning artists and artisans exhibiting oil paintings, mixed media, jewelry, and more. The fair also includes art demonstrations, workshops, live music, excellent cuisine and this year will include dancing lessons as well. 

The success of the call for entries is a testament to the festival’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, and the festival looks forward to choosing and welcoming the new artists to the highly coveted event. 

“We are excited to continue to build on the success of this year’s call for entries and look forward to working with new sponsors who share our commitment to supporting and promoting artists from all over the world while providing some of the highest quality artwork for our patrons,” said Bob Ross.

Laguna Art-A-Fair takes place June 30-September 3. It is located at 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.art-a-fair.com.

 

