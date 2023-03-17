NewLeftHeader

Laguna Live! presents Jazz Wednesdays

Laguna Live! presents Jazz Wednesdays with sensational vocalist, trumpeter and new events for spring

Laguna Live! presents Jazz Wednesdays and two exciting spring performances.

On Wednesday, March 22, join Laguna Live! for the last concert in their current series of Jazz Wednesdays when they welcome rising star, jazz vocalist, Rachel Avalon, and the ever-popular trumpet and flugelhorn player Tony Guerrero. Along with Mark Visher on Sax, Dave Siebels on keyboard, David Miller on Bass and Matt Johnson on Drums, Rachel and the Tony Guerrero Quintet will treat the audience to jazz standard greats.

Sensational vocalist Rachel Avalon

A classically trained jazz vocalist, Rachel Avalon has experience performing anywhere from jazz festivals to dive bars to weddings to Carnegie Hall. New to the SoCal area from north Idaho, she is inspired by the classics. Since her Californian debut in winter of 2022, she has performed at Walt Disney Concert Hall alongside Grammy-winning musician Arturo Sandoval and with Jane Lynch at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Trumpeter Tony Guerrero

Tony Guerrero’s resume reads like a who’s who of contemporary music. He’s worked with a diverse roster of artists, including jazz legends Freddie Hubbard, Arturo Sandoval, Tom Scott and Joe Sample, rock icons Brian Wilson, Paul McCartney, Slash and Billy Idol, pop sensations Chance the Rapper, The Jonas Bros and the quadruple-platinum soundtrack to Disney’s High School Musical, as well as Hollywood icons Dick Van Dyke, Jane Lynch, Merv Griffin and more.

Doors open at 5 p.m.; the concert will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $37.50 and available at www.lagunalive.org, or call 949.715.9713.

Gary Gould performs on April 13

 On Thursday, April 13 at 5 p.m., Laguna Live! presents musician and educator, Gary Gould, and “World of Winds,” his eclectic program, featuring unique instruments with narration and music from around the world, including klezmer, Celtic, swing and Americana. The event will take place at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. 

A multi-woodwindist, Gould’s long and successful career has seen him perform throughout the U.S. and internationally. As an instructor, he has won top awards for conducting bands at the high school, college and community levels.

For tickets, which are $10, visit www.lagunalive.org. Kids 12 and under are free,

Shout Hallelujah: Maiya Sykes performs on May 10

“Shout Hallelujah with Maiya Sykes” takes place on Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. at [seven- degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 

Laguna Live! brings back powerhouse, jazz and blues vocalist Sykes and her band for a concert illuminating the presence of gospel music in popular music over the last century, with arrangements by Gershwin, Cole Porter, Jimmy McHugh and more. 

Sykes, who studied under Nina Simone and Betty Carter, had a four-chair turning debut on season 7 of The Voice. She has worked with The Black-Eyed Peas, Macy Gray, Michael Buble and Leona Lewis amongst many others. Sykes’ featured videos with internet sensation, Post Modern Jukebox, have more than three million hits.

For tickets, which are $37.50, go to www.lagunalive.org, or call 949.715. 9713.

 

