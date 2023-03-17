NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 22  | March 17, 2023

Laguna high school students walk for water 031723

Laguna high school students walk for water

Laguna Beach has a history of being a waterwise community, so it’s not surprising 25 of LBHS’ students have taken that motto to heart by “Walking for Water.” Last year, the $100,000 they raised helped underwrite the costs of building six freshwater wells in West Africa and India. This year, organizers of the next walking event, which will be held on Sunday, March 26 at the Laguna Beach High School track, hope to raise even more money.

“What would you do if you had to walk for hours every day just to fetch water, some of it contaminated, for yourself and your family?”, asked high school senior Cleo Washer. “Sometimes you might have to climb steep hills, like Park Avenue here in town, or walk on damaged roads for miles in sweltering heat. Imagine how much easier, and healthier, a person’s life would be if there was a fresh water well in their village,” she added.

“The ‘Walking for Water’ project is a nonprofit organization with local roots here and in Virginia,” founder Susan Hough of Laguna Beach said. “I’m so proud of what so many high school students have been able to accomplish. None of the work in West Africa or India could have been possible without the proceeds from previous annual walks,” said Hough. Through this project, “We engage youth to care for the world around them.”

Charitable donations to the March 26 walk, which takes place 12-3 p.m., will help pay for new wells in Togo, Africa.

Supporters can register for the 5 or 10k walk and encourage friends and families to donate in their name or pledge support to those already signed up to walk.

“Families with young children are encouraged to attend the walk,” Washer said. “There will be face painting and games, plus opportunities to meet with the high school students who truly are making a difference in people’s lives,” she said.

“If you can’t attend the walk, the students and I encourage you to help by donating to www.wisdomspring.org,” Hough said.

 

