Lagunatics honors local heroes 032123

Lagunatics honors local heroes with a song and dance

Lagunatics’ 30th anniversary show went hunting for some real heroes for the “Roast of the Coast,” which opened March 10 at the Forum Theatre. Of course, after surviving a pandemic, this show, with a live audience, became even more special to the cast and crew who created and delivered it. Realizing that their singing and dancing silliness is welcome medicine, the Lagunatics’ cast also recognizes a moment to celebrate some unsung heroes in the community. Yes, of course they have a musical number about it.

Their “Hero” number will be sung by Yvonne Browning, and each night they recognize a “hero” from Laguna, each one nominated by some of their special community organizations. Nominees are from the city, LBPD, Marine Safety, LB Fire, LBUSD and from each of the public schools.

If you are a fan, please feel free to drop your heroes a note to let them know you are proud of their recognition. They plan on dancing and singing about them in hero costumes and capes just to show them how special they are.

When they asked Thurston Middle School Principal Joe Vidal, what size cape his nominee would need, he laughingly replied “enormous”…obviously indicating the size of his nominee’s contribution.

Heroes to be honored this weekend include:

–Friday, March 24: Bundy Kinder, Intervention Paraeducator El Morro Elementary School.

–Saturday, March 25: LBPD Officer Rosie Santana and K9 Cooper

Lagunatics honors Rosie and Cooper

LBPD Community Services Officer Rosie Santana and K9 Cooper will be honored on Saturday, March 25

Past honored recipients include: Leslie Powley, Laguna Beach Marine Safety Lifeguard (March 11), Mo Howson, Superstar for their Special Sensory Performance (March 12) and LBFD Captain Crissy Teichmann (March 17).

Carol Normandin, past LBUSD School Board Member and TOW parent along with nominees Thurston Middle School Resource Officer Fred Yeilding and LBUSD football coach John Shanahan were schedule to be honored on March 25, but are unable to attend.

Get your tickets to these two shows so you can laugh and sing, and be sure to applaud these local heroes. For tickets and more information, see the website at www.nosquare.org.

Recognitions are sponsored by the State of California, Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach, Patrick Quilter, Dorene and Lee Butler Family Foundation, Yvonne and John Browning, City of Laguna Beach, Chris Quilter, Tom and Carolyn Bent, FOA Foundation, Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund, Goldstein Family Fund and the Hall Charitable Foundation.

 

