Sawdust Art Festival mixes it up with new classes and workshops for spring
Sawdust Art Festival is offering a variety of art classes for the coming months – a program that operates in the festival off-season. From watercolors to glass dragon flies, they offer myriad experiences from which to choose to get creative, so sign up now.
Mixed Media Magic, March 23 and March 30
–Thursday, March 23, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
–Thursday, March 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Mixed Media Magic with Charleine
Immerse yourself into Charleine’s world of vibrant color and magic, where you will learn how to use color, acrylic paint and mixed media to create a truly beautiful, impressionistic style, work of art. Step by step, Charleine will show you how to build your composition using a bold, expressive style and how to work with color and abstract themes. Absolutely no experience is necessary (although this is a great way to “loosen up” if you do have experience). All materials for this class will be provided, including canvas, paint, collage, professional brushes and instruction. Please ensure that you wear comfortable, “not your best” clothes as things can sometimes get a bit messy. Fee $95 per student, all material included.
Drypoint Etching
–Friday, March 24, 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
Drypoint Etching with Hedy Buzan
Learn this fascinating printmaking process with long-time artist and printmaker, Hedy Buzan. Step by step, Buzan will show you how to print line etchings using the drypoint process. You will start the class by drawing a simple design (either from a favorite photo or picture that you bring with you, or from an image Buzan will have). You will then transfer it onto a plate, which is printed onto paper using an etching press. Buzan will also demonstrate how to create prints at home without using a press. Your beautiful, finished print will be mounted on matt board, ready for you to frame and hang on your wall.
Cost: $125 per student. This 2.5-hour class includes all materials and matboard.
Learn to paint aspen trees in oil in a two-day workshop
–Two-day workshop: Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, 2-4 p.m.
Aspen Trees in Oli with Cydette Vikander
Learn how to paint enchanting aspen trees in oil paint, during this inspiring, introductory class taught by artist Cydette Vikander. Under her gentle guidance, and following supplied reference material, you will sketch out your image initially in paint and then slowly start blocking in color using both a brush and palette knife. You will learn about the viscosity of oil paint and how to layer and apply it, how to use a color palette, how to hold your brush/palette knife to allow for bold, decisive strokes and how to mix color that will result in a rich, deep pigmentation in your painting. This is an inspiring class that will take the fear out of oil painting. Suitable for both beginner and those with experience. Price includes all materials and a glass of wine to help. Cost: $150 per student. This two-day workshop includes all materials and a complimentary glass of wine.
Make a wall pocket vase
–Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
–Sunday, April 2, 10 a.m.
Wall Pocket Vase with Barbara Lolli
Learn how to create a wall pocket vase using colorful frit (small pieces of glass), glass powder and sheet glass in this intro to the art of fused glass. Glass artist Barbara Lolli will guide you step-by-step on how to design, assemble and prepare your glass art for firing. The firing of your pieces will be done offsite and will be available for pickup at the Sawdust, or mailed to you by USPS priority mail at a small extra cost depending on the size of the piece. Cost is $125 per student. This three-hour class includes all materials and firing costs.
Work with glass artist Barbara Lolli on March 26
–Sunday, March 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Glass Hearts, Dragonflies and Butterflies with Barbara Lolli
Learn to make an enchanting, fused glass piece of art with glass artist Barbara Lolli. Choose from a heart, dragonfly, or a butterfly to make a unique gift for that special someone. Lolli will show you how to assemble your piece working with a pre-made mold, choosing from a huge variety of colored glass and frit (small pieces of glass). The firing of your pieces will be done off-site and will be available for pick-up, or can be mailed to you by USPS Priority Mail (at a small extra cost). Cost: $125 per student. This two-hour class includes all materials and firing costs.
Sew your own beach bag on March 29 or April 1
–Wednesday, March 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
–Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sew a cloth beach bag! with Carmen Gundelach
Learn how to sew a one-of-a-kind beach bag on a sewing machine in this introduction to textiles with Carmen Gundelach. Fabric options include vintage textiles or terry cloth material. Working with a selection of sewing supplies (needle, thread, buttons, webbing, scissors and a sewing machine), Gundelach will show you how to cut out the material for the bag pattern, introduce you to the basics of sewing on a sewing machine (if you’ve never used one), straight stitch back and forth and assemble your pieces together to create a very individual, one-of-a-kind beach bag that everyone will want. You can choose to bring your own towels/terry cloth if you wish, but fabric and lining is included in the price of this class.
Cost: $95 per student which includes all materials (thread, buttons, webbing etc.), use of a sewing machine, expert tuition and fabric (but you can bring your own if you wish). This class is suitable for all age groups, but children aged 7-10 yrs. must be accompanied by an adult. This class is not suitable for children under 7 years of age.
Freestyle watercolors with Nansea Williams
–Friday, March 31, 2-4 p.m.
Freestyle Watercolor Workshop with Nansea Williams
Let your spirit soar with this freestyle watercolor workshop! Under the gentle guidance of artist Nansea Williams, you will learn how easy it is to create a beautiful watercolor painting using watercolor brush pens and posca markers. Williams will show you how to apply the paint, using different strokes and layering techniques. She will then show you how to transform your array of color into a beautiful design using posca markers. Cost: $55 per student includes materials.
Learn techniques of Master Impressionists on March 31
–Friday, March 31, 5-7 p.m.
After Dark: Laguna Impressionist Landscape with Lisa Rainey
Learn the techniques of Master Impressionists, like Monet, Renoir and Cezanne. Brush work, color, light and movement are the key elements to not only Impressionism, but to what you will be focusing on in this class. Leave with a knowledge and appreciation for the artists who have pioneered new territory and techniques, but also with a freedom of expression that will enable to truly play with shapes and color.
High quality art materials will be provided including acrylic paints, a variety of brushes, 11”x14” canvas, palette knife and printed colored reference image.
Cost: $95 per student, which includes all materials and wine.
Learn to make fused glass jewelry with Barbara Lolli
–Saturday, April 1, 2 p.m.
Fused Glass Jewelry with Barbara Lolli
Learn to make beautiful fused glass jewelry with Sawdust artist Barbara Lolli. Choose from a rainbow of vibrant colors and different types of sheet glass and frit (small pieces of glass), then learn to cut and assemble your pieces. The firing of your pieces will be done offsite and will be available for pickup at the Sawdust, or mailed to you by USPS priority mail at a small extra cost depending on the size of the piece. Cost: $125 per student. This three-hour class includes all materials and firing costs.
Two classes to choose from on April 1
–Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.
Glassblowing
Encounter the magic of glassblowing with one of their master Sawdust glassblowers! In this truly unique experience, you will be taken through the glassblowing process step-by-step in their famous glass demo booth. You will receive individual, one-on-one instruction to create a beautiful piece of artwork.
Cost: $300 per student for a private two-hour lesson. All materials are provided. Students are required to wear a long-sleeved, button-up shirt and closed-toe shoes.
To visit the Sawdust website for more information, an update on classes and to register, go to https://sawdustartfestival.org/classes.
Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.