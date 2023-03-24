NewLeftHeader

Finney’s Crafthouse celebrates grand opening 032423

Finney’s Crafthouse celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting

On Monday, March 13 at 11:30 a.m., the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce had a grand opening ceremony with a ribbon cutting in celebration of Finney’s Crafthouse.

The Chamber of Commerce drives economic prosperity and quality of life for the City of Laguna Beach by being the voice of business, promoting collaboration and helping members grow their business.

Finney's Crafthouse group

Photos courtesy of LB Chamber of Commerce

(L-R) Brian See, representing Senator David Min’s Office, Greg Finefrock, Corporate Executive Chef Eric BosRau and Brad Finefrock

“Finney’s is very proud to introduce the next chapter of the famed White House restaurant to the great City of Laguna Beach. We were extremely fortunate to have been selected by Jules Marine and his family to be the tenant of such an important historic landmark. Our Finney’s team looks forward to welcoming the public on Monday, March 20, on our first day of business,” said Brad Finefrock, one of the owners.

“Laguna Beach is very fortunate to have this new gem,” said Erin Slattery, CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. “Finney’s Crafthouse is a family-owned business, and they have created the atmosphere of a friendly local pub with a fun and vibrant energy!”

Finney's Crafthouse ribbon cutting

Corporate Executive Chef Eric BosRau cuts ribbon at ceremony, as Laguna Beach Councilmember Mark Orgill holds the ribbon (on the far right)

Guests included Anthony Falcone from Congresswoman Katie Porter’s office, Brian See from Senator David Min’s Office and Cooper Strull from Assemblywoman Diane Dixon’s office.

 Finney’s Crafthouse is located at 230 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. Finney’s Crafthouse is now open to the public and does not take reservations. They seat guests on a first-come, first-served basis and maintain a waitlist at the door if all tables are occupied. 

For menus and hours of operation, go to www.finneyscrafthouse.com.

 

