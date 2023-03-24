Fair Game 032423

By TOM JOHNSON





School District “introduces” future facilities plan to the community; while city votes to release controversial City Manager video

Laguna Beach Unified School District officials met with the community last evening to introduce a facilities master plan that they were, in fact, tasked to produce, that looks at potential needs across the community. Included in those ideas with the high school were a district office replacement building, a new aquatics center, parking, theater enhancements and field updates; at Thurston were courtyard enhancements, a gym expansion, theater upgrades and security fencing; at Top of the World was a new lunch shelter, multiple outdoor learning areas, field upgrades and state required transitional kindergarten facilities; and at El Morro, included were the same transitional kindergarten requirements, playfield upgrades, a new two-story classroom building, and more.

The community came out…some to endorse the thinking, others to condemn it. On the condemn side were the obvious concerns one might expect from surrounding homeowners related to “the district ruining or negatively impacting my neighborhood.”

Some were concerned about not being notified of the meeting in advance, others about the drawings and plans being drawn up without their input and/or approval.

So, here’s where everyone needs to just take a deep breath. First off, the district officials were again “tasked” with providing this. They didn’t wake up one morning thinking, how can we negatively impact our neighbors?

What residents heard were some ideas, and with those ideas, plans on how they could be carried out. These were not finalized plans, in fact the pictures included in the handouts showing the projects were simply examples to inform residents of how, especially around the high school area, the elevation changes would be dealt with.

Still, it’s just the beginning. No final plans have been devised. No proposed changes have been approved. And, perhaps the biggest issue, no determination has been made on how it would all be funded.

Again, it was just a starting point, an introduction. For those that complained about NOT being included, next you’ll have that opportunity.

What’s important to point out is that, particularly with the high school area, is that the school is pretty much landlocked on space. So, anything proposed leads everyone to the concern – “not in my backyard.”

At the same time, the schools have facilities that drastically need upgrades; including the fact that no one anticipated new requirements for TK classrooms and facilities; a community pool that fails to meet basic requirements for the programs that use it, meaning handcuffing programs for the participating athletes; parking issues that strap the entire community and more.

People, including those valued neighbors, need to now get engaged and figure the challenges of the future out. However, we can’t just sit around and do nothing.

City Council on Tuesday evening voted to have the body-cam footage from the Laguna Beach Police Officer who pulled over City Manager Shohreh Dupuis released.

Dupuis was pulled over several months back for talking on her cell phone while driving. She has publicly admitted to doing so, saying she was speaking to Police Chief Jeff Calvert at the time, but agreeing she should pay the fine.

A group in town, who seem intent on bringing Dupuis down, have vocally fought to have the video footage released.

On Tuesday, City Councilmembers Alex Rounaghi, Mark Orgill and George Weiss voted to do so, while Mayor Bob Whalen and Mayor Pro-Tem Sue Kempf dissented.

I spoke with both sides yesterday. Both agreed that there was nothing to hide. Mayor Pro Tem Kempf felt that it led to bad precedent, while Councilmember Rounaghi simply hopes the release of the video will finally put the issue to rest.

Here’s my concern with the release of it. The video never completely answers the question as to whether Dupuis was on the phone with the Chief or not…which actually, shouldn’t matter either way. However, the vocal group that sees the release of the video as a win is likely to use that matter against Dupuis in their continuing attacks.

Oh, as the world turns!

Matthew Tietz is the proud head coach of the girls basketball program at Laguna Beach High School. And, no matter what anyone says, in most of the world of sports, girls’/women’s sport programs just don’t seem to get the same recognition that boys’ and men’s programs do. This in spite of the fact that what they’re accomplishing should be making everyone proud.

Here’s a first-person account from Coach Tietz discussing the extraordinary things going on with the LBHS girls basketball program:

“We were coming off what many consider to be the most successful Girls Basketball season in school history (in 2021-2022). The pressure of living up to that, plus the fact we were moved up a division to 4A, made this year even tougher than last.

“And, despite having one of the toughest schedules in school history, this year’s team broke the school’s record with 23 wins, going 23-11.

“The playoffs proved even to be much tougher but the team was up to the challenge and advanced to the 4A semifinals. That wasn’t all, the team qualified for the state regional tournament and advanced to the 2nd round where its season finally came to an end at the hands of LA City Division 2 Champion San Pedro HS.

“Still, the four playoff wins this season tied the record set last year. The combined eight wins over the last two seasons are twice as many as every other team in school history combined.”

And what about the individual accomplishments?

“The team was led by Senior Sophie Marriner. For the third consecutive year, Sophie was named 1st Team All-CIF, 1st Team All-League and the team’s Most Valuable Player.

“(Sophie) led the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots. She broke her own single season rebounding record with 441 and became the first player in school history to register more than 400 points and 400 rebounds in the same season.

“Also playing a huge part in the team’s success was Senior Kenna Rudolph. Kenna was (also) awarded 1st Team All-CIF and All-League honors, the first time for her, and won her second team Defensive Player of the Year award. She once again led the division with 57 three-pointers and her 213 career threes ranks second in school history.

“Kenna also set the school record with 120 games played in her career, and what makes that number even more impressive is that it is 120 consecutive games, having never missed a game in her career.

Alex Grombchevsky and Kate Cheng were the team’s co-Offensive Players of the Year. Alex’s strengths were controlling the ball on the offense and hitting big shots. She was second in the division with 44 three-pointers and honored with being named 2nd Team All-CIF.

“Kate provided all-around play, scoring both inside and out and handling the ball within the offense.

“And, we can’t forget about Sabrina Yang, who rounded out the starting five. The senior provided consistent play, solid defense and leadership throughout the season and got hot in the playoffs hitting several clutch three-pointers during the team’s run.

“Sabrina also won the Team Spirit Award, which everyone agrees should probably be named after her given her history of uncontainable enthusiasm.

“Off the bench, Elaina Seybold provided additional scoring and rebounding with physical play inside, while guards Brisa Campos and Alicia Mendoza provided great defense with athleticism and energy.

“Freshmen Kyli Kanter, Lily Alvarado and Mila Davis each spent some time on varsity this season and gave a glimpse at some exciting basketball that will be coming up to help the returners keep the successes rolling in.

Well team, congrats on a season to remember. Now, I’m not saying they deserve a parade down Forest...YET. But they’re certainly a program this community should watch and definitely get behind.

This in from Erin Slattery and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. “Join us on Thursday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m. for a ribbon cutting in celebration of Laguna Urgent Care.

“Laguna Urgent Care is an amazing community organization,” said Slattery, CEO of the LBCC. “No appointments are necessary, just fast and efficient medical attention for all of our non-life-threatening needs!”

For those in attendance, Laguna Urgent Care, located at 303 Broadway St., Unit 103, will be offering a raffle with door prizes and will be providing complimentary coffee, tea and snacks.

