Village Laguna to hold special talk on blufftop ordinance changes

Village Laguna invites the public to a special talk by Catherine Jurca regarding the City of Laguna Beach’s proposed ordinance changes to Blufftop Development Standards and the possible dangers they pose on Sunday, April 2 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. 

The City Council’s first reading of the proposed ordinance passed March 7. The second reading scheduled for March 21 was pulled at the last minute in response to the many objections from residents. A workshop session has been scheduled for April 4.

Village Laguna Jurca

Photo by Scott Fraser

Catherine Jurca

The city manager said discussion of the blufftop ordinance was being postponed due to residents’ confusion and that staff will give a clarifying presentation. Jurca maintains “we are concerned, not confused.”

Jurca is professor of Visual Culture and English at Caltech. She lives part-time in Laguna Beach and advocates for the preservation of the city’s architectural heritage.

Village Laguna invites all to join and learn more about this important issue.

The Zoom link is available at www.villagelaguna.org, or send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

