NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 25  | March 28, 2023Subscribe

Missing SCUBA diver found off Shaw’s Cove 032823

Share this story

Missing scuba diver found off Shaw’s Cove is later pronounced deceased at hospital

On Saturday, March 25 at 12:32 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to Shaw’s Cove Beach for a male scuba diver missing in the water. First responders arrived on the scene and, after an extensive search, located the missing diver approximately 100 yards offshore at Shaw’s Cove Beach.

Lifeguards rescued the victim, a 46-year-old male, at 1:33 p.m. and provided lifesaving measures with paramedics from the Laguna Beach Fire Department. The victim was transported to Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach and pronounced deceased at the hospital at approximately 2:30 p.m. His name is being withheld until family members have been notified.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.