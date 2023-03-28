NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 032823

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Laguna Beach Police report crime statistics and the numbers are good and getting better

TJ headshot AugAt last Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert and members of his team presented the City of Laguna Beach’s 2022 Crime Statistics. I find this type of information particularly important because day-in and day-out, the news in so many forms comes out about how our world is falling apart.

So, the question becomes, is the world falling apart?

The first point that should comfort you is that Chief Calvert’s stated mission for the department since he took over in August 2021 is to make Laguna Beach “the safest coastal community in Orange County through exceptional policing and community engagement.”

First off is response time. Let’s face it, when you call, you want them there…fast! There are two types of emergency calls, Priority 1 and Priority 2. The first one is an immediate threat to life. The national response rate goal for this type of call, which is measured from the moment the police dispatcher answers the call, listens to your concern, radios for a unit to respond and up until when the police arrive is five minutes.

Laguna Beach’s Priority 1 actual response time average is 4 minutes and 18 seconds. Some 42 seconds ahead of the national goal. And last year’s stats are an improvement over both 2021 and 2020.

Priority 2 calls are when the caller feels immediate and substantial risk of major property loss or damage is at hand. Again, there’s a national response goal target which is 20 minutes or less.

Well, our PD arrived in an average of 5 minutes and 56 seconds for these types of calls. It was fairly similar to the previous two-year number, although technically seconds up, for those counting.

What kind of arrests are most common in Laguna Beach? The number one is DUI; two is related to drugs; three is disorderly conduct related to alcohol; four would be bench warrants and five would be domestic violence.

Including probably most of the domestic violence calls, it shows the impacts of drugs and alcohol on our society.

In 2022, there were 1,165 arrests; compared to 1,306 in 2021 and 1,280 in 2020, showing a nice downward trend line.

Of the arrests, the most troubling would be Part 1 Violent & Property Crimes. I’ve put the nine types included here, followed by the numbers, from the most recent year dating back to 2020.

For example, Homicide – 0 this past year, 0 in 2021 and 1 in 2020. So I would write this as (0-0-1). Rape – (3-4-7), Robbery – (8-7-14), Aggravated Assault – (19-29-20), Simple Assault – (108-129-132), Burglary – (47-53-45), Larceny – (239-240-278), Auto Theft – (47-38-30) and Arson – (3-2-5).

As the Chief would tell you, “one crime is too many,” but all-in-all the numbers are very good and getting better. In fact, the only line that’s up is Auto Theft and the story there is they now count e-Bike thefts in these numbers. This past year there were 27 of them, so you can see why the higher number makes more sense.

The PD has also recently acquired a bait bike to deal with these crimes. This is where the department puts out this bike to basically have it taken and then follow it to make the arrest. So far, they’ve apprehended three people in the early part of this year.

So, whatever you do, don’t take a bike. It’s like the old saying goes, “it’s like shooting fish in a barrel.”

I think you’ll agree that our Police Department is performing well. And, sure we have those detractors in town that would like to have some people believe a different scenario, but it’s simply not true.

To our men and women in blue, keep up the good work. And thank you for making our streets as safe as you do.

• • •

I recently received the information concerning upcoming online enrollment for the Laguna Beach Unified School District. But, before we go there, I thought I’d share something that was brought to my attention recently.

I was sitting through a presentation conducted by Hoag which discussed their plans for expansion and growth over the next decade or so throughout Orange County. It was very interesting, but way over my paygrade to fully understand.

One fact, however, that did get my attention was when they said that Hoag has an average of 22 births a day…or as they added, basically a new kindergarten class every day, 365 days a year. That’s a lot of kindergarten classrooms! Then, as I daydreamed about that number, I started thinking about all the other hospitals around probably doing something similar. It seemed overwhelming.

So, when I got this information I’m about to share from LBUSD, those Hoag numbers popped back into my brain.

Anyway, online enrollment application for the 2023-24 academic year is now open for new students entering transitional kindergarten (TK) or kindergarten through grade 12. 

Transitional Kindergarten is for 4-year-olds who turn five between September 2, 2023 and April 2, 2024. Then, for the full-day kindergarten program, students must be five years old on or before September 1, 2023, to enroll for the 2023-24 school year. 

If you’ve never been on the local school campuses, new families can visit the Top of the World and El Morro elementary schools on April 26 at 1:45 p.m. or May 4 at 6 p.m. for campus tours. Elementary school orientation for parents and guardians will be virtual via Zoom on April 27 from 6-7 p.m.

Parents should also know that in addition to the educational programs offered throughout the year, LBUSD also offers full-day expanded learning opportunities for all students during winter, spring and summer breaks when school is not in session. 

Those Expanded Learning Opportunity Programs (ELOP) are offered year-round in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach for students in grades TK-6. During the school year, the program provides afterschool enrichment at the Laguna Canyon Clubhouse through 6 p.m. and full-day camps during the spring, winter and summer breaks. 

ELOP is free of cost for students identified as English Learners, students from economically disadvantaged homes, foster youth and students experiencing homelessness. You may find more information here.

The district also offers a summer enrichment program, LEAD, for students in grades K-11, who will be incoming students in grades 1-12. LEAD allows students to learn, enrich, advance and discover by exploring a new interest or passion. 

Courses are free of cost for all current and continuing LBUSD students. Classes address academic topics, social-emotional wellness, physical fitness, the arts, technology and many other high-interest areas. Course catalogs and details for summer 2023 are available at www.lbusd.org/summerschool.

Finally, LBUSD provides traditional academic summer school interventions for current students referred by their teacher to address gaps in knowledge and skills. The first school day for the 2023-24 academic year is August 24. To enroll, visit www.lbusd.org/enrollment.

 

