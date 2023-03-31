NewLeftHeader

Conde Nast Travel Magazine selects local travel advisor 033123

Conde Nast Travel Magazine selects local travel advisor as Top Travel Professional for 2023

Luxe Travel Management, a member of Signature Travel Network, has announced Ed Postal has been selected by Conde Nast Travel Magazine as one of the top travel professionals for 2023. Postal, a long-time board member of Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association, was also selected as one of the top travel professionals for 2021 and 2022.

At the same time, Postal was also named one of only 16 travel advisors as a select travel expert for Italy, from more than 200 travel agencies and thousands of travel advisors throughout the U.S. and Canada. 

Highly vetted among their peers, Select Experts are experts in their destination or special interest area because they have either lived in the destination or visit often. This “feet on the ground” knowledge is essential in providing consumers with the most up-to-date information possible and options to personalize their clients’ trips. 

According to Signature Travel Network, “We are thrilled to have Ed Postal of International Travel Planners in the Travel Expert Select™ program,” said Rachael Signer, director of business development for Signature. “Participation in the Select program is highly competitive and only the most knowledgeable advisors can participate. They include a wide range of vacation types and special interests that meet the needs of every client.”

For more information about Travel Expert Select™, visit https://signaturetravelexperts.com/.

 

