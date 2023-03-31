NewLeftHeader

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month 033123

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is pleased to recognize LBHS Senior Caleb Densmore as Student of the Month in the Multimedia Honors program. In addition to his artistic and multimedia talents, he enjoys physical activities such as lifting, surfing and boxing. 

Meet Rotary s Student Caleb Densmore

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Rotary Club of Laguna Beach

Caleb Densmore

After graduation, Densmore would like to continue working on his art and music at a four-year university. He would like to develop an app that would enable music artists to find each other and get paid. His goal is to graduate from a university, start his own business and make his family proud. He will always remember LBHS for the great memories and his amazing teachers. Densmore will receive a Rotary scholarship upon graduation.

 

