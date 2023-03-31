NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 26  | March 31, 2023Subscribe

Fair Game 033123

Share this story

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Tuesday’s Closed Session Council agenda include harassment and hostile work charges alleged against Councilmember Weiss

TJ headshot AugTuesday is the next meeting of the Laguna Beach City Council. You can find the complete agenda here. But, while you’re looking at and/or reviewing that said agenda (or reading Sara Hall’s detailed story on the subject elsewhere in today’s Stu News), might I call your attention to the Closed Session portion of the agenda called for 4-5 p.m.

A “conference of Legal Counsel Regarding Anticipated Litigation (pursuant to Government Code section 54956.9(d)(2))” is cited, calling attention to two items.

The first is “based on the written threat of litigation by Patricia Sweeney against the City and the City Manager regarding an alleged defamatory statement;” while the second is a “verbal complaint alleging conduct of Councilmember George Weiss constituting harassment and creating a hostile work environment.”

Any threat of litigation is disconcerting and obviously will be important to monitor. Although the Sweeney “threat” lists the “City and City Manager” as the accused parties, the party or parties opposite Weiss are not identified, which only leads to speculation as to who is.

• • •

Laguna Beach businessman and former Democratic member of Congress Harley Rouda issued the following statement yesterday following former President Donald Trump’s indictment: 

“This indictment is welcome news to all of us who believe that every single American should be held accountable to the laws of the land. I voted to impeach Donald Trump in 2020, because I believed that he had violated the Constitution. I continue to believe that every American elected official and leader should be held fully accountable for their actions and crimes.”

Rouda has announced his candidacy to replace Congresswoman Katie Porter in 2024 for the 47th Congressional district. Porter is vacating her office to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Diane Feinstein, also in 2024.

• • •

Laguna Beach High School diver Chase Shipp placed third in the recent 2023 Mission Viejo High School Invitational meet on March 17. And although third place is great and Chase should be thrilled, what’s really the big news is that he broke his personal record of 494.40 points set last year, by scoring 508.05 this time around.

How good is Chase? Last year, as a freshman, he won the Sunset League Championship, so pretty darn good!

Fair Game diving SNL 3.31

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Shipp family

Finding his entry point, LBHS record-setting diver Chase Shipp completes a dive in the Mission Viejo High School Invitational

In the Mission Viejo meet, Chase executed 11 dives, scoring his highest score while completing his 10th dive, a reverse, 1 1/2 somersault, 2 1/2 twist free, with a degree of difficulty of 3.0, earning 64.50 points, to place first in that round.

One dive later, he completed a forward, 2 1/2 somersault, pike, with a degree of difficulty of 2.6 to earn 58.50 points.

Congrats to Chase!

• • •

If you like Bluegrass music, you might want to make plans now to attend the Laguna Live! Bluegrass & BBQ planned for Sunday, June 11 that takes place at Laguna College of Art + Design, 2222 Laguna Canyon Road.

The afternoon/evening includes brilliant Bluegrass music from award-winning MohaviSoul and authentic Texas BBQ from Richard Jones Pit BBQ. The BBQ is scheduled for 4-6 p.m., followed by the concert from 5-7p.m.

Tickets for the concert only are $25 in advance and $30 at the door; Concert and BBQ is $52 in advance and $57 at the door. And, there’s a VIP package for $110 that includes the concert, reserved table seating and BBQ served at your table.

For those looking for a thirst-quencher, Salty Bear Brewing Co. and Bianchi Winery will also be on hand.

MohaviSoul is an award-winning, San Diego-based, California-style Contemporary Bluegrass-Americana band playing original music that combines West Virginia roots with 5th-generation California heritage.

For tickets and more information, go to www.lagunabeachlive.org.

• • •

South Laguna Civic Association (SLCA) is having their Annual Meeting on Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. SLCA was founded in 1946 with the mission of protecting the quality of life in our community. 

SLCA President Greg O’Loughlin cites the Village Green Park, protecting the hillside open space, preserving the Aliso Creek estuary, developing Lang Park, fighting for the Community Garden, promoting public space as part of the Montage project and emplacing streetscaping along Coast Highway as aspects of daily life that SLCA has impacted.

O’Loughlin also points out that “looking ahead to 2023, the winds of change are set upon South Laguna as the city and county continue to consider how they best invest in our community. SLCA has the opportunity and the energy to help guide these conversations, and an inspiration to continue to advocate for involvement from our whole community. 

Those interested can join using the online membership form at www.southlaguna.org. To be a part of the Zoom meeting, go here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.