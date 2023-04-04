NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 27  | April 4, 2023Subscribe

LAM adds two more events to spring calendar FP 040423

Share this story

LAM adds more events to spring calendar

Many exciting exhibitions are on view at Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and the museum has added more public programs, including innovative workshops and musical performances. 

Facing the Giant – Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey features a selection of key works that highlight how Fairey has developed an intentionally accessible visual style that speaks broadly by pulling from visual history to address critical issues. 

LAM adds Fairey

Click on photo for a larger image 

Photos courtesy of LAM

Fairey created a viral art sticker campaign 

It all began with a sticker. From 1989 onward, Fairey’s non-conformist attitude was established with the creation of his viral art sticker campaign Andre the Giant Has a Posse. The following 30 years saw Fairey develop a constant presence in the urban landscape, forging a global following and establishing himself as a leading artist who has influenced youth culture, fashion, identity, aesthetics and even politics. His bold, iconic images always convey a clear message, often depicting the struggle of oppression as a human experience and celebrating those who fight for change.

Poster Contest – New In The Lab @ LAM: Use your voice and speak up for a cause that is important to you! Inspired by Facing the Giant – Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey, create a mixed-media poster for a purpose.

Snap a picture of your “poster for a cause” inspired by this exhibit and tag @lagunaartmuseum on Instagram for a chance to win.

LAM adds artwalk

Click on photo for a larger image

Art Walk, 6-9 p.m., free admission 

Thursday, April 6, 6-9 p.m.

First Thursdays Art Walk

First Thursdays Art Walk celebrates the diverse cultural art scene of Laguna Beach and is free to the public with participation by more than 30 member galleries. First Thursdays Art Walk is held on the first Thursday of every month from 6-9 p.m.

lam adds spence pizza

Click on photo for a larger image

John Baldessari, 1971, from the Stuart and Judy Spence Collection, LAM Permanent Collection 

Saturday, April 15, 6 p. m.

Spence Gifts: Artist Panel & Pizza Party

Join the Laguna Art Museum for a lively artist panel about artworks donated by Stuart Spence and Judith Vida-Spence to Laguna Art Museum. Co-moderated by artist, writer, and professor Tom Lawson, and LAM’s Curatorial Fellow Rochelle Steiner, this panel will include artists whose work is currently on view at the museum. Together, they will engage in discussion about the artistic community that evolved in Southern California in the late 1980s and 1990s; their wide-ranging artistic approaches that are both conceptual and personal; and the critical support of the Spences and others at that time. 

View the exhibition and enjoy pizza following the discussion; a throwback to the pizza parties thrown by the Spences. Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $30, Non-members: $40. For tickets, click here.

lam adds jenni olson

Click on photo for a larger image

Jenni Olson and Friends perform on April 16

Sunday, April 16, 1 p.m.

Live! at the Museum, Jenni Olson and Friends

Join Jenni Olson and Friends, a flute, bassoon and harp trio, as they perform in the museum. She is joined by Christin Webb and Marcia Dickstein. Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live! Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. 

Advance tickets are recommended. Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! Members: Free. Non-members: $14 per person. For tickets, click here.

LAM adds earth day

Click on photo for a larger image

Earth Day Celebrations on April 22

Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.

Earth Day Celebrations: Storytime and Beach Cleanup with Project O

Join the Laguna Art Museum and Project O in celebration of Earth Day. Rich German, founder of Project O, will commence the celebration with story time by reading My Friend Earth by Patricia MacLachlan, followed by a presentation and book signing by German and his book Blue Laguna, and wrapping up the day will be a beach cleanup. All supplies for the cleanup with be provided, but feel free to bring your own work gloves. 

Project O is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization founded by noted entrepreneur Rich German and based in the coastal town of Laguna Beach, California. By restoring, protecting and sustaining the ocean and all that lives in it, we ensure the wellbeing of humankind now and for generations to come. Our various programs and projects include developing and supporting innovative partner programs for ocean conservation, and educating the next generation to protect the ocean and make cleaning up plastic pollution a priority.

Please wear appropriate clothes and shoes for beach cleanup. 

Advance tickets are recommended. Youth 12 & Under: Free, Museum members: $20, Non-members: $30. For tickets, click here.

Sunday, April 30, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Healing

Unlock the healing power of creativity with MY HERO and the Laguna Art Museum. Included with museum admission, guests will enjoy art, poetry, music, dance and short films to celebrate the art of healing. MY HERO is a nonprofit, educational project that empowers people of all ages to realize their potential to effect change in the world.

Cost: Included with admission to the museum.

lam adds Jung

Suejin Jung performs on May 11 at LAM

Thursday, May 11, 7 p.m.

Live! at the Museum, Suejin Jung

Join pianist Suejin Jung as she performs in the museum. A visionary concert pianist and interdisciplinary artist, Jung enjoys a distinctive international career. Her passion for immersing in projects that reveal profound truths about human nature, and our ability to imagine and interpret has led her to create numerous multimedia projects that unite sound, visuals and media. 

Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. 

Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!

Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets are recommended.

Laguna Art Museum members and Laguna Beach Live! members: Free;

Non-members: $14 per person. For tickets, click here.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.