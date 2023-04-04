NewLeftHeader

Laguna Life and People 040423

For Community Services Officer Rosie Santana, becoming a handler for K-9 Cooper is a dream come true

By DIANNE RUSSELL

There’s no doubt that serendipity or karma – or whatever one chooses to call it – had a hand in the ultimate partnership of Laguna Beach Police Department Community Services and Court Liaison Officer Rosie Santana and Peer Support K-9 Cooper. Their collaboration – to use a well-worn cliché – is a match made in heaven.

Unlike the other two K-9s in the LBPD, Rudy and Bear, who are trained in drug detection, locating missing and wanted people, and apprehending uncooperative individuals who pose a threat to public safety, Cooper is a peer support dog. The city and Police Chief Jeff Calvert created the program and recruited Support Dog “Cooper” to assist in employee wellness, community engagement, and to help comfort victims, witnesses and community members exposed to trauma.

For community Santana and Cooper

Click on photo for a large image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Officer Santana and K-9 Cooper

Cooper, a black Labrador retriever who turns 2 tomorrow (April 5), was initially trained to be a guide dog for the blind, however, with his outgoing personality and need to say hi to everyone, Cooper had other plans in mind. His future took a new path, one that is perfectly suited to his social nature. That is when he lateraled over to the police department.

“Cooper went through basic training that ensures he has the proper manners, social skills and exposure to many types of environments that this type of work necessitates.”

To further acclimate Cooper to diverse surroundings, Santana takes him everywhere. Every day is a training moment.

Fate steps in

Born and raised in Santa Ana as the youngest of five children, Santana was always a dog lover. “I had two chihuahuas, a golden retriever and later on, a Rottweiler,” she said. 

Over two decades ago, due to past experiences with a comfort dog, Santana realized her passion was to someday become a comfort dog handler herself. Yet, the journey to this vocation was a long time coming.

For community Cooper closeup

Click on photo for a large image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Cooper is celebrating his second birthday on April 5

Previously with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Santana explained the road to fulfilling her goal, “I was there for over 10 years, and decided it was time for a change. That is when I found out the Laguna Beach Police Department was hiring. I then applied and was hired as the Community Services Officer/Court Liaison in December 2019. My position acts as the liaison between the courts and the police department. I handle subpoenas, coordinate court appearances for officers and put discovery packets together when charges are filed with the judicial system.”

How the handler position came into the mix was initiated by recently retired Animal Services Officer Dave Pietarila. “Dave spearheaded the program and was able to bring this program into fruition before he retired. It was a bittersweet moment the day he and I selected Cooper. He never imagined he was going to have the opportunity to meet this cold-nose pup before he went off to retirement. I was so happy he was able to see it to the end.” 

For corrections remembrance garden

Click on photo for a large image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

 At the Remembrance Garden at the LBPD station

Work and play

Santana described her first meeting with Cooper – and the bond they immediately felt. “We absolutely clicked, and it was love at first sight. He had such a happy and sweet personality.” 

Working in law enforcement is a family affair for Cooper. His older brother K-9 Jacks is a Peer Support dog with the Irvine Police Department. 

When Cooper joined Santana’s family, their 10-year-old Chiweenie named Waffles got a little brother. “Cooper loves Waffles and they are best friends, but he also respects her space and given her age, she enjoys her alone time. He’s very protective of us and starts barking whenever he hears someone come up to the front door,” she said. “He loves to play fetch and just chill at home. He also loves it when we go on walks through our neighborhood and he sees his dog friends along the way.”

One thing that might surprise readers is that when off-duty, Cooper likes to watch cartoons. “It’s the funniest thing, he is so entertained while watching them, especially when there are dogs in them,” Santana said.

For community vest

Click on photo for a large image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

K-9 Cooper wears his vest when on duty

Except when he’s at home, Cooper always wears his vest. “He knows when I put it on him he’s in work mode. His whole demeanor changes when he’s out in public and working. He loves going to work so much that at times, it takes us a minute to leave at the end of the day and get into the car, but once we get home, he knows it’s time to relax and play with his sister,” Santana said.

Santana described a typical workday for Cooper. “He’s so great with everyone. At work he knows where everyone’s office is. He makes sure that all of his ‘friends’ at the PD and the city are doing okay. When he feels he’s accomplished his job, he starts walking  back to our office. Then he’ll take his well-deserved naps to recharge until the next ‘round’ of appearances.”

For community saying hello

Click on photo for a large image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A passerby greets Cooper

Their outings also include the community center down the street. “We’ll go to Susi Q and visit. When Cooper meets people there, his presence brings back memories for them, and they start talking about their pets from the past and stories of their childhood.”

Santana and Cooper attend various events in the community, like “Coffee with a Cop,” storytime events at the library, etc. “Our next event will be, “Cookies with a Cop” on April 26 at Thurston,” she said.

Of course, Santana’s favorite part of the job is Cooper, and when asked what’s Cooper’s favorite part of his job, Santana responded, “I’d like to think he would say me, but I know it’s visiting his friends and loving people. He’s a big sweetheart with lots of love to give to everyone.”

Santana practiced discretion and spared Cooper’s feelings when asked if there was anything funny that’s happened while out in the field. “I plead the fifth,” she said. “What I find funny, he may not.”

For community badge

Click on photo for a large image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Cooper recently got his badge 

Comfort in time of need

Santana related one recent incident in which Cooper put his extraordinary abilities to use. “When we responded to Mission Hospital the day after Dr. Michael Mammone was killed, we walked into the nurses station and there was a nurse in particular that knelt down to hug Cooper. She was crying and Cooper stepped back a bit, looked at her and licked her tears away. He felt her grief. It was the most beautiful and memorable act of love you’d ever see an animal give to a human being. He makes me so proud to be his handler/dog mom every day.

As a certified therapy dog, Cooper has such a calming effect on people.” 

Cooper’s community

“Cooper’s community engagement is amazing,” said Santana. “Residents appreciate what he does and treat him like one of their own. Cooper loves everybody. Now instead of helping one person (as a guide dog), he helps and comforts hundreds of people whether in person or on social media. It’s such an accomplishment – the difference he makes in the community every day, he does his job, he makes me so proud.” 

For community Lagunatics

Click on photo for a large image

Courtesy of No Square Theatre

 Carrie Reynolds helps Santana with Cooper’s cape (at Lagunatics)

Recognizing his special role as an unsung hero in town, Cooper was honored at Lagunatics on Saturday, March 25. 

Cooper’s second birthday is coming up tomorrow on Wednesday, April 5. The Laguna Beach Library is hosting his “Birthday Pawty” from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome and bring the kids. 

Although, technically still a puppy, he seems wise beyond his years.

What Cooper does best – and appears to be what he was born to do – is to bring joy and comfort to everyone he meets. It’s his calling, just as Santana’s calling was to be a Peer Support Dog handler – and both are very good at what they do.

