NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 27  | April 4, 2023Subscribe

City Youth Track Meet attracts youth under age 14 040423

Share this story

City Youth Track Meet attracts youth under age 14 to run, jump and throw

Photos by Scott Brashier

The annual Youth City Track Meet was held on Friday, March 31. This is an annual city event, and the track meet was open to Laguna Beach residents under the age of 14.

Youth ran in heats with others their own age and participated in sprints (50, 100, or 200 meters), or longer runs (400, 800 or 1600 meters). Field events included long jump and softball throw.

The top three winners in each age division advanced to the county meet, which is taking place on Sunday, May 21. (Youth are listed in the captions below by their birth year.)

For complete results, go here.

City Youth Track Meet boys at start line 1

Click on photo for a larger image

100-meter dash attracts boys born in 2010, 2011 and 2012

City Youth Track Meet boys running down track.JPG 2

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Peyton Howe (2015), John Henry Hooper (2015), Decker Noonan (2015), Levi Duncan (2015), Isaiah Anderson (2015), Kyler Dancey (2015) and Cole Nusenow (2015)

City Youth Track Meet older girls 3

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Lisette Zingale (2010, green T-shirt), Isla Aguilar (2008, red shorts), Helena Lowe (2019, blue T-shirt), Zoe Moore (2011, light blue sweatpants), Mila Leamy, (2011, tie-dye sweatshirt) and Caroline Talarico (2008, white T-shirt) heading down the track

City Youth Track Meet 3 girls running 4

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Evelyn Howe, Rylan Welker and Claire Talarico, age 9 (2013)

City Youth Track Meet 3 girls in blue 5

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Monroe Cortez, June Rubin and Harper Noonan, age 10 (2010)

City Youth Track Meet McCormick and Puffer 6

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Fiona McCormick and Gracie Puffer, age 12 (2011)

City Youth Track Meet Zoe Moore 7

Click on photo for a larger image

Zoe Moore (2011) tackles the long jump

City Youth Track Meet Sophie Jamin.JPG 8

Click on photo for a larger image

Sophie Rose Jamin (2012) jumping

City Youth Track Meet 4 girls posing 9

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Lisette Zingale, Sophie Rose Jamin, Helena Lowe, Caroline Talarico, age 12 (2010)

City Youth Track Meet Kyler Dancey.JPG 10

Click on photo for a larger image

Kyler Dancey (2015) shares his medal and a big smile

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.