MY HERO Project Gala scheduled for April 29 at Laguna Art Museum 

The MY HERO Project Gala, “The Art of Healing,” will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Laguna Art Museum (LAM).

The evening will include live jazz, art and short films. The honorees, Kathy Eldon, Ron Kovic and Barbara and Greg MacGillivray are visionaries and leaders, who have supported young filmmakers and heroes with special awards at the MY HERO International Film Festival. Funds will support MY HERO’s educational programs, an award-winning website, an International Film Festival, and further their mission to bring hope and inspiration to a growing global learning community. Currently, project today reaches millions of teachers, students and life learners from around the world.

The mission of MY HERO is to use media, art and technology to celebrate the best of humanity. Launched from Laguna Beach online in 1995 with the goal of providing diverse positive role models in the media to young people –via the website, International Film Festival and global education outreach programs.

MY HERO is an oasis of goodness online – providing a growing library of films, art and stories that honor heroes from all walks of life that is freely used in classrooms and homes around the world to provide much needed hope and inspiration.

Leaders in the Laguna Beach educational community have had a profound impact on the growth and success of the organization. Judith Anderson, Ph.D., funded the development of The MY HERO Teacher’s Room in 2000 and serves on the MY HERO board of directors. The MacGillivray Freeman Family Foundation supports the MY HERO International Film Festival with the Sylvia Earle Ocean Conservation Award and Barbara MacGillivray now serves on the MY HERO board of directors.

Over the years, grants from the City of Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Commission have supported MY HERO’s Laguna Hero Fest. Thank you to Dora and Mark Orgill for hosting the Laguna Hero Fest at [seven-degrees] for many years. Past honorees include Stu Saffer, founder of Stu News; Father Colin Henderson founder of The Friendship Shelter; Poet John Gardiner; artists Patsee Ober, Wyland and Doug Miller; Jody Gates, founder of Laguna Dance Theatre; Dee Challis, director of the Pageant of the Masters; Nancy Caruso of Get Inspired and many more. 

Tickets for the gala ($250 per person) are available at Laguna Art Museum, which is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information and to purchase tickets online, go here. Sponsorships are available.

 

