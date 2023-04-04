NewLeftHeader

PMMC holding summer educational programming 040423

PMMC holding summer educational programming for youth

Join Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) for a week filled of learning, research and fun. PMMC has limited spots available for their summer programming in 2023, so be sure to secure your spot before their renovation closure in 2024. Register online at www.pacificmmc.org/education.

PMMC teens with fish

Photos by PMMC

Teens gain hands-on experience in animal husbandry working side by side with the PMMC rescue and rehabilitation team during the summer lab

Marine Mammal Rehab and Research Lab: This small group experience allows teens (ages 15-17) to explore different aspects of marine mammal science. Teens gain hands-on experience in animal husbandry while they work side by side with the PMMC rescue and rehabilitation team. Participants shadow their veterinarian on patient rounds and hear about current and past case studies. PMMC scientists teach the group about the physiology, population ecology, behavior and conservation of marine mammals. Teens participate in activities that are a part of PMMC’s ongoing research investigations. On the last day, the group goes out in the field with their researchers to conduct marine mammal observations to learn about research methods and techniques their scientists use to collect data.

PMMC youth with net

Camp Pinniped youngsters are participating in a mock sea lion rescue

Camp Pinniped: PMMC offers a unique experience for children to witness a marine mammal hospital in action. Campers learn how the PMMC animal care team rehabilitates their seal and sea lion patients through a series of mock activities including weighing fish, preparing fish smoothies, cleaning pens and learning the art of marine mammal rescue. Learn all about the Northern elephant seal, killer whale and sea otter through hands-on activities, science labs, arts and crafts.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.pacificmmc.org.

 

