NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 27  | April 4, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Beach – A Look Back 040423

Share this story

Laguna Beach – A Look Back: The Cope House

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

A study of the oldest homes still standing in Laguna Beach reveals three 19th century relics. In our last two Looking Back columns, we discussed the Captain’s House built in 1894 on an oceanfront bluff near Legion and moved to 411 Arroyo Chico maintaining its original architecture. We then highlighted the oldest home – the Harper House at 154 Pearl, which is in its original location, but modified from its original design.

The third house we are featuring here is the oldest home in Downtown Laguna. It stands out proudly, and is easy to spot on the corner or Park Avenue and Glenneryre Street, at 412 Glenneyre St., to be exact. It is the Cope House.

Its deep brick red color draws the eye to its fascinating Escher-esque features. Curving outside staircases, offsetting gables, and intersecting facades keep the viewer busy for quite a while guessing as to where the front, back and porches start and end.

Homes built in the late 19th century in Laguna were usually weekend homes of the wealthy who lived elsewhere in Southern California and the Cope House is no exception. Built in 1897 by S.H. Cope, he was the first English settler in El Toro. Like the previous two houses mentioned, it was built on a blufftop that at that time offered a peek-a-boo ocean view.

Laguna Beach A Look Back The Cope House then

Click on the photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Historical Society

The Cope House, shortly after it was built

This rare photo shows the home shortly after being built, in a relatively simple settlement style. As the more recent photo shows (below), modifications have been made over the years, and the lot is now held high off the street by a beautiful brick retaining wall.

Laguna Beach A Look Back The Cope House now

Click on the photo for a larger image

Photo by Dr. Gregg DeNicola 

In comparison, The Cope House at 412 Glenneyre St. as it currently looks

It utilizes an irregular floor plan and a multi-gabled roof. A brick fireplace rises up the front gable face that is also embellished with a circular window and a saw-toothed wood ornamentation.

The modifications have given the house a Victorian-type appearance, but it’s safe to say the actual design is unique, not conforming to any specific style. The owners and architects have certainly maintained its original architectural charm.

It’s fun to think of what stories these three 19th century homes can tell. We have our fingers crossed they survive into the 22nd century.

• • •

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 949.497.6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.