Council take steps to conduct initial study, agrees to prohibit development seaward of existing footprint in revised bluff overlay district

By SARA HALL

City Council this week unanimously approved directing staff to take the appropriate steps to conduct an initial study on the ordinance related to a revised version of the proposed bluff overlay district. They also agreed to an added condition to prohibit development seaward of the existing footprint.

Councilmembers voted 5-0 on Tuesday (April 4) in support of moving forward with an initial study (staff will return to council with a recommendation for a consultant contract and to appropriate funds to conduct the study) on an ordinance amending portions of the city code related to oceanfront development and major remodels. If ultimately approved, the new ordinance will set regulations for oceanfront development with the establishment of a bluff overlay district and clarify methodologies for calculating major remodels. The bluff overlay regulations are meant to be responsive to the constraints of the city’s unique coastal landforms and site-specific conditions.

Councilmembers voted 4-1 on March 7 in support of the ordinance. Councilmember George Weiss was the dissenting vote. The second reading of the approved ordinance was scheduled for March 21, but was removed from the agenda and continued to this week’s meeting for a new introduction and first reading in order to make several revisions to address public comments and concerns.

This week, after more than two hours of council and public discussion on the item, primarily focused on the bluff overlay district, the item moved forward with some revisions and staff direction.

Weiss emphasized a concern, echoed by other councilmembers and residents, about the ordinance allowing development to expand toward the coast. He wants to help people maintain their homes, but not at the cost of further treading on sensitive coastal land, he commented.

There seems to be a strong consensus among the community and councilmembers that if there’s an existing development on a bluff, the homeowner should be able to repair, replace and maintain the residence, said Mayor Bob Whalen. But he agreed with the concern that the work on the property might expand the footprint seaward.

“I don’t want to facilitate development closer towards the ocean than we currently have,” Whalen said.

It’s also unfair to existing property owners to say that the bluff edge is back near Coast Highway and that they can’t do anything to their home aside from minor work. It’s wrong to tell them they can’t fix dry rot and replace some beams, or repair a broken foundation, or seismically retrofit the home, for example, he added. They should be allowed to do the work, as long as it stays behind the existing line of development, Whalen said.

“You hit the nail on the head,” agreed Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf.

They don’t want to have a bunch of deteriorating homes on the coastline, she added.

Staff can add a provision that the development can’t go any further seaward than the current footprint, responded Community Development Director Marc Wiener.

Council approved a bluff overlay district with an added condition to prohibit development seaward of the existing footprint

The other big issue of concern was about whether or not to require an initial study under the California Environmental Quality Act.

They’ve been working with the California Coastal Commission on this for a long time and have done a great job of identifying problems and working them out, Whalen said.

“I’m fine if we take a little more time and do an initial study,” he said. “I don’t think we’re obligated to do it, but I don’t see a downside in doing it.”

It likely won’t change much in the end, Whalen added, but it will give them more information. They might as well get it done and consider the results, and, ultimately, it’s a good item to bring forward to the Coastal Commission.

While council considered making a motion to direct staff to conduct an initial study on the ordinance and return with any appropriate revisions, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis explained that there’s no previously approved funding allocated for the study. So the first action staff would bring back to council would be to develop the funding and the RFP process to hire the consultant to conduct the initial study, she explained.

Ultimately, council directed staff to return with an item for consideration to retain a consultant for the initial study and appropriate the funding.

Most of the March 7 discussion also centered on the new bluff overlay district.

The current 25-foot bluff top setback is an important factor in oceanfront development projects and how the bluff edge is plotted across a site guides the footprint, size and configuration of a proposed project. These factors are complicated by natural erosion processes, and prior grading and development activity along the city’s bluff slopes. This has led to substantial issue determinations for some projects appealed to the California Coastal Commission.

Staff previously said the current regulations are a “blunt tool” and can be overly restrictive. They don’t consider the unique site conditions that vary from lot to lot, the city’s advantageous coastal geology, the many non-conforming structures that already exist, and historical grading activities and other types of development have significantly altered the natural bluff conditions.

The city needs something more specific and clearer that would both be fair to property owners and comply with the California Coastal Act.

The primary purpose of this ordinance is to create a path forward for allowing existing development to be maintained and kept in good condition, Wiener said. They also wanted to clarify the city’s major remodel definition to be consistent with the CCC.

“The reason that the city pursued this is because property owners along the shoreline were having increasingly difficult time making repairs and improvements to their homes,” Wiener said.

Routine projects are being appealed to the CCC and being tied up for years, he explained, and there is a lack of clarity and consistency in the current code.

It’s focused on regulations that are tailored around the geology of the shoreline, Wiener explained. The CCC has indicated that they would accept a program that used this methodology, he added.

There are more than 500 properties along the shoreline, 95% of which are residential, Wiener explained, so this primarily impacts homeowners.

The historical response to coastal erosion has been to construct seawalls and other forms of coastal armoring to protect the threatened development, but the CCC and other agencies have found that hard armoring prevents the natural migration of the shoreline and, over time, generally results in the loss of the recreational beach area. As a result, the Coastal Commission tries to limit improvements adjacent to erosion-prone bluffs that could warrant the need for future armoring.

According to recent geology studies, the city’s seven miles of coastline is largely erosion-resistant.

Lots subject to stable erosion are eligible to apply for the bluff overlay district. The stable coastal erosion rate is proposed to be less than 0.2 feet per year. For lots subject to greater erosion rates, the 25-foot setback continues to apply.

If a lot is found to have a low rate of coastal erosion it may be eligible to be added to the bluff overlay district for the purpose of granting a site specific blufftop setback or encroachment. The decision would be subject to findings to establish that the reduced setback, or encroachment, conforms to the existing pattern of development, would not be threatened by geologic hazards, and would continue to protect the on-site coastal resources.

The greater erosion category would also include sites that are subject to adverse geology, including being prone to landslides. But all sites would be subject to a site-specific study that would be peer reviewed by the city’s geologist on a case-by-case basis.

An application for the bluff overlay district must be filed with a development proposal. The application should include a bluff overlay study (which should cover the bluff edge, erosion rate, and a hazards evaluation), pattern of development in scenic resource analysis, oceanfront renderings and a drainage plan.

Decisions will be determined based on special findings (crafted to address policy issues specific to oceanfront development), existing coastal development findings and compliance with applicable design review criteria.

Regarding the changes to major remodel classification, the current lack of a certified methodology carries some risk that the CCC could find substantial issue on appeal of certain projects. A certified definition of “major remodel” would provide greater certainty in outcomes.

For non-oceanfront properties, the definition for a major remodel would be met if a project proposed to demolish 50% or more of the exterior walls or if the proposed additions (either individually or when combined with prior additions) would result in a more than 50% addition to the existing structure (an exception would be for single-family homes that may expand to a total gross floor area of 1,500 square feet).

For oceanfront property and areas subject to inundation, a more stringent set of criteria would apply. These categories are generally: 50% or more demolition to the exterior building walls; 50% or more demolition or reinforcement of the structures foundation, and a combined 50% of demolition of walls, foundation and the structural roof components. Also, any additions to an existing structure (either individually or when combined with prior additions) would result in greater than 50% expansion would be considered a major remodel.

Staff also proposed miscellaneous code updates, including: Clarification that non-conforming uses are not considered abandoned merely due to a cessation of use; legal nonconforming structures may be altered for compliance with state mandated standards; revised bluff definitions and removing conflict bluff definition.

The bluff overlay district is aimed at clarifying oceanfront development regulations

There have been a few changes since the last meeting, noted Principal Planner Anthony Viera.

Most significantly, staff proposed that properties must maintain a 25-foot setback from the seacliff, he explained. A seacliff is a mostly vertical feature, like a steep rock face, with a slope of more than 45 degrees and attaining a height of at least 20 feet, Viera said. This definition was in part drawn from a bluff edge definition currently in the city’s certified local coastal program.

“This change was made in response to the concern that the district did not include a minimum required setback as a safeguard and to address the viewpoint that the ordinance may allow structures up to the edge of the cliff,” Viera said.

“The intent of the ordinance was always to maintain the predominant line of development, at most, and be more restrictive when other constraints apply, such as factor of safety,” he added. “What this does is allow existing structures to be maintained and improved in a manner that would not undermine the city’s existing coastal character,” Viera said.

Other notable changes since the last council meeting include:

–The Coastal Development Permit noticing requirements will be revised to require that notices indicate whether staff has determined the CDP to be appealable or non-appealable to the Coastal Commission, exempt from the CDP requirements, or categorically excluded from the CDP requirements.

–Among other requirements, the modified blufftop setback or bluff encroachment line of development states that development cannot be located seaward of the factor of safety line. This standard is necessary to ensure property is protected from landslides and erosion. The standard has been revised to clarify that the factor of safety must be met by the site geology and not an engineered foundation.

–A new requirement would be placed on properties added to the bluff overlay district to require that they update their site drainage as needed to ensure dry and wet weather flows are directed to the street and away from bluffs and the beach.

On Tuesday, Weiss shared some concerns he still had about the complicated ordinance.

The CA Coastal Commission was created to preserve the coastal bluffs, as well as maintain views and encourage public access. In some ways, this ordinance compromises that goal, Weiss said.

As Weiss has asked during the previous discussions on the topic, he again questioned what problem are they are trying to solve with the ordinance. He’s sympathetic to the homeowners needing to seismically retrofit their residence or put a roof on their home, projects that could be approved for homes that are grandfathered in, he suggested, but they don’t have the data to comprehensively identify the cumulative impacts. There are 500 houses on the coast, he noted, but they don’t know how many of those would be affected by how this ordinance will play out. He suggested mapping out the lots, both residential and commercial.

Almost two dozen people spoke on the item during public comment, many echoing the same concerns voiced at previous discussions.

Many speakers urged the council to conduct a CEQA initial study. They’ve spent three years writing this measure, noted resident Tom Osborne, they can take a little more time to study it in further detail. Ultimately, the council agreed to conduct an initial study.

The key concerns raised during public comment were related to the impact on environmentally sensitive habitat areas and that there may be stronger environmental impacts in the future due to climate change.

Although supporters of the ordinance said it doesn’t relax the requirements or allow for unregulated development, but rather a more equitable approach for owners to improve and maintain their property.

Several speakers gave many examples of their projects – either as a homeowner, attorney, developer or architect – getting appealed to the Coastal Commission and tied up for years. In certain instances, the project was simple, like a degraded and leaky roof that needed to be replaced.

Steve Kaufmann, a coastal land use lawyer who has represented public and private applicants before the CCC, said the ordinance removes some of the problematic language that has penalized property owners and led to “unfair and absurd results.” The current bluff edge determination is not based on the location of the natural bluff, which the Coastal Act seeks to protect and preserve, he said. The draft ordinance has detailed, science-based requirements, with a site-specific study, and scrutinizes the site for the factor of safety and sea level rise, Kaufmann said.

The proposed bluff overlay district is uniquely suited to Laguna Beach, noted resident Don Sheridan. In drafting the document, staff recognized the unique character of the city’s oceanfront homes, many of which have non-conforming attributes, he said, and this ordinance reflects that reality while also respecting private property rights.

“The ordinance before you is well crafted and goes a long way in healing the inequities that exist in renovating and building on our oceanfront properties,” Sheridan said.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.