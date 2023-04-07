NewLeftHeader

Mayor highlights key upcoming projects 040723

Mayor highlights key upcoming projects: Commercial beautification, outdoor dining, waste management

By SARA HALL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The city has a busy year full of work on several important projects and programs, Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen commented this week as he highlighted an ordinance focused on commercial district beautification and maintenance, an outdoor dining program and a new waste services contract.

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee held their regular meeting via Zoom on Thursday (April 6) with Whalen as the featured speaker. More than 20 people attended the virtual meeting.

The early morning meeting was a bit of a preview of next week’s 2023 State of the City Mayor’s Luncheon scheduled for Tuesday, which will be a bit of a look back at accomplishments in recent years and a highlight of upcoming projects.

“We’re three years, now, through the pandemic and…there are some really very positive things that we were able to do to help not only the business community, but residents (as well), during the pandemic and the city has been able to be a real key partner in a lot of that,” Whalen said.

Mayor highlights key upcoming projects whalen in chambers. png

Click on photo for a larger image

Mayor Bob Whalen in City Council Chambers

Going forward, there are a number of key items on the council docket this year, he noted.

Whalen is hoping to bring back to the table the proposed commercial district beautification and maintenance ordinance, which was mentioned as a shared priority at the council’s annual planning workshop on January 28.

“I personally think this is something we really need,” Whalen said on Thursday. “We need our buildings to be maintained in good condition, we need them to look fresh and be spruced up and not be rundown.”

As an example, he pointed to a building at Beach Street and Ocean Avenue. All it took was some new shingles, a bit of roof work, and a nice mural and it looks terrific, he said.

He hopes to work with the Chamber on the issue to find something that works for everybody.

It’s great to see all the new businesses opening, Whalen said, naming several recent new and upgraded projects. 

“It just feels like there’s momentum again. It feels like there’s people coming back into the empty spaces and great new places,” to visit, stay and eat at, Whalen said. “(Jointly), I think we’ve done a really great job to get through a rough time and now we’re starting to see some of the fruit of that hard work.”

Mayor highlights key upcoming projects downtown traffic

Click on photo for a larger image

The Downtown Action Plan and the proposed commercial district beautification and maintenance ordinance are back on the table for discussion this year

Another pre-pandemic item that will likely be resurrected is the Downtown Action Plan, Whalen said. They had funds set aside for projects like street beautification, outdoor furniture and upgraded outdoor public spaces.

Staff will likely return to council with recommendations (not including the Forest Avenue portion) in July.

“I’m anxious to see (the recommendations),” he said. “There’s a lot of things that can be done in the Downtown areas and throughout our other commercial districts that might be able to beautify things a bit.”

Chamber Board of Directors member Jeffrey Redeker, who moderates the monthly Government Affairs meetings, said he is excited about the idea of bringing the plan back into the discussion. Upkeep of the Downtown is important, but they need to expand the program and consider the other commercial districts in town.

Absolutely, Whalen agreed, they can take a broader look and carry the plans for Downtown streetscapes elsewhere.

They are already starting to see some common-sense improvements on more commercial buildings, Redeker said. 

Whalen also noted that the Promenade continues to be worked on and will be brought back for another public input session. They want broad community participation on that topic, he said.

Regarding outdoor dining, staff has been working on the issue for months, Whalen said. They’ve looked into what other cities across California and out of state have been doing.

“How do we pivot and make this program permanent?” he asked.

There’s a lot to consider, he noted. The temporary use permits expire at end of year and they have to navigate their way through the California Coastal Commission in terms of any issues they may have regarding parking and, because of the pandemic when the outdoor dining was offered for free or nominal cost, they also have to now adjust for an appropriate fee for use of the pubic space.

It will likely return to city council for a briefing in May, he said.

Whalen also mentioned working on road improvements to Laguna Canyon.

“I just think this would be such a fantastic overall improvement to the entrance to our city,” Whalen said. 

A Caltrans project is currently underway from El Toro out to the 73 Highway to widen the second lane, underground utilities and redirect the entrance at Anneliese School, Whalen explained. That will help a lot, he said, but they need to focus on El Toro in toward Laguna Beach. It’s a $100 million project, Whalen said, and they are working on finding grant funds. He and other city officials will head to Sacramento next month to meet with legislators and that project will be at the top of their list of discussion items. 

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

“Just imagine, from El Toro in, the public safety improvements – but also the aesthetic improvements – of getting all those utilities underground,” Whalen said. 

It would improve the sidewalks, bicycle lanes and access to the businesses, he said, noting that he’s been working on the project for about a decade. 

“I’m not giving up,” Whalen said. “We’re going to keep hammering away on that.”

They’ll also have to get the Orange County Transportation Authority on board with the project. It’s an important improvement for the region, Whalen said, noting the number of annual visitors to Laguna Beach and daily commuters who drive the corridor. 

Another impactful item upcoming in the city will be the new franchise agreement for waste management, Whalen said. 

At the March 21 meeting, council unanimously approved the third amendment to the solid waste franchise agreement with Waste Management of Orange County. The amendment will extend the expiration date to June 30, 2024 and for an additional amount not-to-exceed $613,000.

The city’s solid waste franchise agreement is due to expire on June 30. City staff has been in negotiations with Waste Management to extend the contract for an additional year to allow sufficient time for the request for proposals for solid waste collection services to be completed and to allow for a 13-month transition period to a contract with the new hauler. Staff anticipates submitting recommendations to award the new contract in May.

The negotiations included three meetings and several counteroffers over the last year. City staff believes the proposed amendment will align with state-mandated diversion requirements at the most reasonable rates available.

Answering a question on the topic during Thursday’s meeting, Whalen said there hasn’t been any problem or dissatisfaction with Waste Management, the council simply felt it hadn’t been out to bid in quite a long time and needed to check the market.

“We have an obligation, right, when we have a very large (contract) like that periodically to go out and test the market and see what it looks like,” he explained. 

During his comments, Whalen also briefly mentioned an electrical vehicle charging master plan and parking standards. He hopes the parking subcommittee, which Whalen sits on with Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, will bring some recommendations back to the full council in June. They’re looking at parking infrastructure and the overall mobility, he noted. 

The meeting also included updates from staffers from the city and the offices of state representatives.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

