Canyon environment groups to discuss Caltrans project at Laguna Canyon Conservancy April 17 meeting

Are you curious, or maybe concerned, about the work you see going on along Laguna Canyon Road (LCR)? Learn more on Monday, April 17 with the Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC), a volunteer environmental group dedicated to saving Laguna Canyon and preserving it as natural.

LCC’s next public program will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Laguna Canyon Foundation Executive Director Hallie Jones and CANDO (Canyon Alliance of Neighborhoods Defense Organization) President Penny Milne will discuss the Caltrans safety project along Laguna Canyon Road and El Toro Road and comment on environmental issues and concerns.

Laguna Canyon Foundation Executive Director Hallie Jones

The Caltrans project at Laguna Canyon Road and El Toro has four components: The “Safety” project, which extends the merge lanes north and south from the El Toro intersection, making outbound Laguna Canyon Road past El Toro into two lanes; a Drainage project, which involves the building of a check dam and the channelizing of an area of (now natural) drainage; The undergrounding of utilities along LCR from El Toro Road to the Toll Road and the widening of the road shoulders to add bike lanes in that same stretch.

CANDO (Canyon Alliance of Neighborhoods Defense Organization) President Penny Milne

As originally planned, the merge lane extension southbound would have involved significant grading into the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park natural hillside with loss of native oak trees and scenic rock outcrops. Local environmental groups (including Laguna Canyon Foundation and CANDO) working with the city and Annaliese Schools, negotiated hard, and Caltrans agreed to modify that plan.

Caltrans will now use the existing pavement by taking what is now the center turn lane width to allow for the extension of the merge lane. With this change, alternate access to Anneliese’s School will be provided by a driveway, lined on both sides with a six-foot chain link fence, from El Toro Road across the meadow to the School. The existing access to Anneliese School from LCR will be limited to a right-in and right-out only.

What did Laguna Beach win and what was lost in that negotiation? What concerns are there about the public process and the outcome for the beloved Canyon moving forward? Come find out.

The public is invited, however, attendance is limited to 100. To suggest questions, send to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. at least a day prior to the meeting, or use “chat” during the meeting. 

 The meeting schedule:

–7 p.m.: Open meeting with time for announcements. LCC President Gayle Waite introduces speakers.

–7:15 p.m.: Presentations by speakers.

–7:45 p.m.: Time for a Q&A with questions from Gayle Waite using LCC board questions and suggestions from the chat room.

–8:15 p.m.: Meeting ends.

The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87576498321, or visit www.lagunacanyonconservancy.org under upcoming programs.

 

