American Legion and Auxiliary members gathered 041123

American Legion and Auxiliary members gathered to stuff Easter eggs for annual hunt

The American Legion and Auxiliary members met to stuff more than 2,000 brightly colored plastic eggs with candy for their annual Easter egg hunt. The Easter Bunny made an early surprise visit!

American Legion bunny group

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of American Legion Auxiliary

Easter Bunny and friends

The hunt was held the next day at the LBHS baseball field. The Laguna Beach Police were on hand to greet the kids and sound their siren to start the hunt.

The kids and their parents as well as the members had a fun-filled time and enjoyed having a photo taken with a very special bunny.

 

