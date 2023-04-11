NewLeftHeader

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation and Laguna Beach 041123

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation and Laguna Beach Animal Shelter host adoption event on April 15

On Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Catmosphere Laguna Foundation’s cats and kittens will be featured for adoption at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. 

An additional event will be held on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. when Catmosphere Laguna cats and kittens will be featured for adoption at Gelson’s Laguna Beach location, 30922 Pacific Coast Highway.

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation introduced Orange County’s first Cat Café & Lounge. Catmosphere Laguna Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit feline rescue which serves Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities. 

Their adoption events are fun for the whole family – with snacks and giveaways for all – and volunteer opportunities.

Catmosphere Laguna kitty

Photo by Alex Lem

Upcoming Catmosphere adoption events will take place on April 15 (at LB Animal Shelter) and May 27 (at Gelson’s)

Every day of the week, the foundation is dedicated to finding forever homes for homeless, relinquished, abandoned and special-needs cats and kittens. Laguna Beach has long been known and loved for its artistic community and embrace of nature in all its forms. 

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation enhances and strengthens that reputation in its mission to prevent cruelty to animals by rescuing, fostering and assisting in public adoptions and awareness of the plight of homeless felines.

Future adoption event dates continue monthly throughout 2023.

Laguna Beach Animal Shelter and Catmosphere Laguna adoption event dates for 2023: April 15, June 17, August 19, October 21 and year-end holiday events.

Gelson’s Laguna Beach and Catmosphere Laguna adoption event dates for 2023: May 27, August 26, October 28 and year-end holiday events.

For details, contact Catmosphere Laguna Foundation at 949.619-MEOW (6369) or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

