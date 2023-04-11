NewLeftHeader

Former long-time Laguna resident launches book 041123

Former long-time Laguna resident launches book about his father, a World War I hero

By DIANNE RUSSELL

When local Denny Freidenrich, a World War I buff, found out his friend Greg Vail had written a book, The Soft Mud of France, about Vail’s father’s role in World War I, he wanted to spread the word.

As described by Freidenrich, “Former Laguna resident Greg Vail spent four years researching and writing The Soft Mud of France. It’s the story of the author’s father, First Lieutenant William H. Vail, an aviator with the United States Air Service 95th Aero Squadron in World War I.

“On November 6, 1918, Lt. Vail met his rendezvous with destiny in the skies above France. That day, he and a fellow pilot unwittingly flew into a swarm of nine German adversaries. Greg’s father witnessed the trap being set and sought to alert his comrade – to no avail. When he could have retreated with no censure, Vail diverted the Germans’ attention to himself, allowing his fellow pilot to escape unharmed. One incredibly brave man confronted the nine – alone. Odds of nine to one were not odds. They were a death sentence.

“The ensuing combat with nine German aviators is among the last acts of bravery during The Great War. Because he saved the life of his comrade, Lt. Vail was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross with Silver Star citation, and recommended for the Medal of Honor, America’s highest military award.”

Former long time Vail closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Greg Vail

Author Greg Vail with his book, “The Soft Mud of France”

Freidenrich continued, “The Soft Mud of France is more than a military history. It covers the ensuing 64 years of Bill Vail’s life and those around him. It is a tale which contains cautionary geopolitical and personal lessons on how pivotal moments create permanent effects. As author Vail says, ‘It is a profile of high character and comportment.’”

The book has many themes from aviation, to courage and perseverance, to love, to comedy, genealogy, to travel, medicine, race relations, geopolitical analysis and an entertaining paternal-filial (parent-child) relationship. 

“I had no idea that so many of these themes would emerge when I started this four-year project, which I initially thought I could complete in six months (first-time author naivete)!” said Vail. “On November 6, 1918, my father made an instantaneous decision that saved a fellow pilot’s life, which turned out to be an act of supreme sacrifice, and for which he paid dearly in suffering for the rest of his life but exhibited with astonishing grace and lightness. As I wrote the story, I came to more fully appreciate that every one of his sacrifices and his suffering accrued to my benefit – a price far too high for anyone to pay for someone else’s good fortune.”

former long time Bill with airplane

Courtesy of Vail Archives

Bill Vail, pursuit pilot, with a Nieuport 28

The Soft Mud of France is Vail’s inaugural work as an author. He graduated with honors in history from Stanford University and holds a master’s degree in landscape architecture/ecosytematic design from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. 

A 40-year resident of Laguna, Vail relocated to Vermont four years ago.

“I first moved to Laguna in 1979 and lived here and nearby with wife Lynn and sons, Billy and Brian along the way, until 2019, after which Lynn and I relocated to Rupert, Vt., next to a town that my ancestors founded in 1765,” Vail said. “Now growing vegetables and overseeing a small experimental vineyard plot and working in rural land use invigoration. I’m a land planner by profession.”

Very active in the Laguna community during his time here, Vail was an integral part of many organizations and headed several. “In Laguna, I served on the Design Review Board and the Planning Commission, the latter during the public review process (37 hearings) for the development of the Montage, in which we combined the DRB/PC into one body for the site planning aspect, and which I chaired. I served on the Village Entrance Task Force, LBUSD Citizens’ Oversight Committee and the city’s disaster fund oversight committee. I was director of Forward Planning for The Athens Group on the Aliso Creek Redevelopment Plan from 2007-2009. I was principal consultant for the city’s award-winning Landscape and Scenic Highways Element of the General Plan and also president of the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association. I remain involved with land use advisory for Laguna projects.”

Former long time silver cross

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Vail Archives

Vail is receiving the Distinguished Service Cross

Vail said, “In 2006, I began organizing and digitizing 150 years of family archives stuffed into musty boxes in the garage and attic. In that process, I uncovered the firsthand evidence and details of my father’s experiences. Motivated by my discoveries in the family archives, I began broader research. Writing the book was the least I could do to honor his legacy.”

Vail references Laguna local Charlie Quilter (on pp. 211 and 219), “For his enlightening me on another aspect of the story,” he said. 

“My sons tell me that the book is meaningful to them not only because they’ve learned much more about their heritage, but also because it has given them a role model for gratitude and perseverance that will help them navigate life’s inevitable vicissitudes,” said Greg. 

“I feel similarly. My wife says that she now understands me a little better, having tried to unravel that mystery for some 34 years! And, there’s more to come regarding the Medal of Honor pursuit. I completed a draft of my advocacy brief to the U.S. Army Human Resources Command just (yesterday). That story is now unfolding for a sequel book entitled Redemption: Pursuing the Medal. I also hope to write another sequel called The Sons’ Return, and I am teaching myself how to write a screenplay. Never been down any of these roads before.”

To order a copy of The Soft Mud of France, click here.

 

