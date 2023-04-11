NewLeftHeader

Soul Focus Optical celebrates three-year anniversary with ribbon cutting on April 20

On Thursday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m., join the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon cutting in celebration of Soul Focus Optical’s three-year anniversary. 

After three years of optical styling in Laguna Beach, owner Shery Abbassi is thrilled to become a proud member of an organization dedicated to empowering small business owners and the community.

Soul focus couple

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Soul Focus Optical

Soul Focus Optical offers the ultimate in optical styling

Soul Focus Optical will be offering 20% off attendees’ entire purchase, and there will be a drawing to win a $150 gift card. 

Soul Focus Optical will also be providing beer, wine and snacks. Please RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Soul Focus Optical is located at 361 Forest Ave., Suite 105, Laguna Beach.

For more information on Soul Focus Optical, go to www.soulfocusoptical.com.

 

