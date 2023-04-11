NewLeftHeader

Polestar showroom burglarized and vehicle stolen

Polestar showroom burglarized and vehicle stolen, suspect captured in Newport Beach

During the early morning hours of Saturday, April 8, Laguna Beach Police officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the Polestar South Coast showroom located in the 300 block of North Coast Highway. 

Upon arrival, officers discovered the showroom’s exterior glass wall facing North Coast Highway was shattered and a brick retaining wall was destroyed. Officers conducted an investigation and saw a significant amount of damage throughout the interior of the business, multiple showroom vehicles were vandalized and a Polestar showroom vehicle was stolen. 

Several hours later, the stolen Polestar showroom vehicle was located in the Newport Beach, and a pursuit ensued. The suspect, Arshad Allauddin, 41, from Tennessee, was arrested by Newport Beach Police for DUI – drugs, felony evading and vehicle theft. 

Laguna Beach police are conducting a thorough investigation into what led Allauddin to commit this act and will seek charges for burglary, felony vandalism and vehicle theft with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. 

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

