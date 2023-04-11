NewLeftHeader

LB Garden Club Speaker Series features Kelly Griffin and the world of succulents on May 12

On Friday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m., Kelly Griffin, a succulent hybridizer, propagator and avid plant explorer will be the speaker for the last meeting of the 2022-2023 Laguna Beach Garden Club season. Griffin will offer an exploration of the International World of Succulents. Meetings will resume on September 8, 2023. 

Griffin has been a member of the San Diego Cactus and Succulent Society since 1992 and named Fellow of the San Diego Cactus and Succulent Society. He currently serves as a director on the board of the Cactus and Succulent Society of America. Well known for his hybridizing, Griffin is responsible for more than 100 succulent hybrids, including aloes, agaves and echevarias. 

Griffin has traveled around the world to more than 20 countries in search of spectacular succulents, including five trips to Madagascar and South Africa. While educating attendees on this gorgeous plant species, Griffin’s keen wit and wisdom are sure to entertain. 

In addition, join the club members on Friday, April 14 from 9:30-10 a.m. for social time and refreshments – meetings begin promptly at 10 a.m. Meetings are held at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall located at 415 Forest Ave. Non-members are invited to attend for free on their first visit. 

For more information about the garden club, go to www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

Please do not use the church parking lot, as street parking is available.

 

