Unconditional is seeking a forever home for Abel 041123

Unconditional is seeking a forever home for Abel

Unconditional is a new kind of rescue that celebrates senior and special needs dogs…and they have a darling pup who is in need of a forever loving home. Meet Abel.

Abel is a big sweetie pie who can melt any heart. He’s a 1 1/2-year-old, 54 lb., squishy ball of joy that enjoys going on walks, playing with toys, car rides, staring at the ocean and being with people. An extra plus – he’s housetrained.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Unconditional

Abel is waiting to meet his forever loving adopter

If Abel could talk, he would have quite the story to tell. First off, he would tell you that his wobbly head and legs don’t bother him at all and he sees himself as a perfectly normal dog. He has a condition called hypoplasia, where his cerebellum didn’t completely develop. That just means that his adopter would have to help hold him up by his harness when he walks and pick him up occasionally. He has been a total gentleman with the other polite dogs that he’s met and he’s friendly with all new human friends. He does get extra wobbly when he is very excited or around a lot of noise and movement (so he do best with no younger kids or overactive animals in the home).

Abel was originally impounded into the shelter after ingesting meth and his owner was arrested. He had to stay there for almost a year while the investigation went on. The people at The Little Red Dog (who rescue dogs from high kill shelters across Southern California) finally got him out in December and now he’s ready for his new life to begin. You’d have no idea he’s had a tough past with his lovebug demeanor. He just needs a forever friend to share all his love with.

If you have any questions about Abel and would like to meet him, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Unconditional’s mission is to “work toward a world where people see the value in senior and special dogs and ensure each has a chance to find a loving home.” Unconditional is building a facility in Laguna Beach that will provide a safe and comfortable place for senior and special dogs to live until they are matched with a loving adopter. To learn more about the organization and its remote programs, visit www.unconditionalrescue.org.

 

