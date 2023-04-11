NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 29  | April 11, 2023Subscribe

Fair Game 041123

Share this story

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

School District to begin the process of interacting with community on facilities plan by conducting a series of open houses

TJ headshot AugLate last month, Laguna Beach Unified School District officials met with the community to introduce a recently completed first pass at a facilities master plan they were tasked to complete by the School Board. A number of people, including neighbors around Laguna Beach High School, voiced their concern about “not being included” in the process.

Those plans introduced included a district office replacement building, a new aquatics center, parking, theater enhancements and field updates for LBHS; at Thurston there were courtyard enhancements, a gym expansion, theater upgrades and security fencing; at Top of the World it was a new lunch shelter, multiple outdoor learning areas, field upgrades and state-required transitional kindergarten facilities; and at El Morro, included were the same transitional kindergarten requirements, playfield upgrades, a new two-story classroom building and more.

Last week, LBUSD announced that they will host four community open houses throughout April and May to gather community feedback to the district’s Ten-Year Facilities Master Plan. The recommended updates to the plan include capital improvement projects at all school sites identified by a facilities master planning committee. 

The dates begin next week on Tuesday, April 18 at Top of the World Elementary School; followed by Wednesday, April 19 at Thurston Middle School; then Tuesday, May 2 at Laguna Beach High School; finally, followed on Monday, May 8 at El Morro Elementary School. 

The open houses will take place at each of the four school sites from 5-6:30 p.m. and will focus on a review of the proposed projects specific to that school. 

Residents can review the recommendations from the committee presented by staff at the regularly scheduled school board meeting on March 23 at https://bit.ly/LBUSDFacilitiesProposal

The district has also created an online form to gather feedback from community members who cannot attend the open houses in person. To provide feedback online, visit www.lbusd.org/FMP.  

At the end of the day, there are three sides to an issue such as this: those that support it, those that don’t support it and those who don’t care either way. We always invite readers to submit their thoughts via a letter to the editor expressing your thoughts and we will happily share them no matter what side you’re on.

Finally, this appears to be a process and not something that’s going to be decided next week. However, it’s important that if you have an opinion, express it now. But, at the end of the day we’re talking about millions and millions of dollars and that’s going to take some time to accumulate.

• • •

Looking forward to today’s State of the City Luncheon planned to begin at 11:30 a.m. at Montage Laguna Beach. The event is SOLD OUT, so don’t just show up. 

What’s planned is the presentation of the State of the City address providing an overview of the highlights in town for the last 12 months and what’s ahead in the near future.

Should be a who’s who of Laguna to rub elbows with.

• • •

This Saturday, April 15, beginning at 6 p.m., is Spence Gifts: Artists Panel & Pizza Party at the Laguna Art Museum.

Artist, writer and professor Tom Lawson and LAM’s Curatorial Fellow Rochelle Steiner will be joined by artists whose work is currently on view at the museum for a conversation. According to LAM, the group will engage in a discussion about the artistic community that evolved in Southern California in the late 1980s and 1990s, their wide-ranging artistic approaches that are both conceptual and personal, and the critical support of the Spences and others at that time.

The artists taking part in the “conversation” include Elizabeth Pulsinelli (sculpture & drawing), executive editor of the Los Angeles based X-TRA Contemporary Art Journal; Allen Ruppersberg, a legendary conceptual artist known for his drawings, collages, immersive installations featuring commercial advertising posters, large-scale photographs, films and books; Rena Small, an artist and educator who is known for her wide-ranging conceptual photography as well as work in painting and drawing; Jeffrey Vallance, an artist whose drawings, sculptures, installations and performance-based works make reference to his childhood in California; and Bruce Yanamoto, a video and digital media installation artist, educator, writer, curator and Professor of Art at the University of California, Irvine.

Attendees will view the exhibition and enjoy complimentary pizza, followed by the discussion.

Judith Vida-Spence and Stuart Spence, of which the event is named, were big in the Laguna Art Museum’s history, becoming benefactors and trustees back in the ‘70s. And, although I didn’t know them, the Spences were apparently big with their pizza parties and this is a throw-back to that memory.

Advance tickets are recommended: Museum members $20, non-members $30. Go here.

• • •

Assemblywoman Diane Dixon and State Senator Janet Nguyen will be hosting a joint Laguna Beach Town Hall this Saturday, April 15 from 10-11 a.m. in the City Council Chambers.

Both elected members will be joined by several Laguna Beach officials to answer questions and concerns from constituents.

Assemblymember Dixon will also be presenting a Resolution honoring the 50th anniversary of the Laguna Beach Library.

Although the event is free to attend, attendees are asked to RSVP here.

• • •

Finally, Live! at the Museum returns with their Sunday matinée this weekend (April 16) featuring Jenni Olson and Friends at 1 p.m.

Jenni Olson and Friends is a flute, bassoon and harp trio.

The concert is free to Laguna Live! members and museum members, $14 for non-members.

Advanced reservations are recommended, and can be made at https://lagunaartmuseum.org/, or by calling 949.494.8971. 

Jenni Olson, an active orchestral and chamber music performer, is principal flute with the Stockton Symphony and second flute with the Long Beach Symphony and Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra. Christine Phelps Webb on the bassoon is in demand as a studio musician who regularly performs with the Santa Barbara and Long Beach symphonies. They are joined by internationally renowned harpist Marcia Dickstein, founder and artistic director of the Debussy Trio.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.