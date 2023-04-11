NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 29  | April 11, 2023

Letters to the Editor 041123

Letters to the Editor

Could the removal of the fire rings be the demise of the drum circle?

A sad day for Laguna Beach, the supposed supporter of cultural events; the Full Moon Drum Circle (might be) dying!

The City of Laguna Beach recently (took control of) Aliso Creek Beach. They immediately removed the fire rings. Thus the center and focus for the monthly drum circle is going, going…almost gone.

In recent years you may hear a didgeridoo and flute music, alternating with the hand percussion of African djembe beats, while others look on and sing and dance. Joyous and happy times around the center focal point: the fire. Without the fire, the decades-old drum circle may die out or leave to go elsewhere and Laguna will sadly continue its descent into mediocrity, just another bland yuppie suburb. 

I will go elsewhere.

Stephen Blackwell

Laguna Beach

 

