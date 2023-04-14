NewLeftHeader

Cultural Center’s upcoming concerts bring talented FP 041423

Cultural Center’s upcoming concerts bring talented, diverse touring musicians to Laguna Beach

By THERESA KEEGAN

Music is said to be a unifying art that transcends languages and cultures and this month a variety of musicians will descend on the community to bridge differences. 

“We want to bring attention to a diverse collection of artists that can inspire, harness the energy needed to drive a deeper appreciation for the arts and spur positive change,” said Rick Conkey, founder of the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center. 

And so it should be no surprise that the next two Saturdays will feature musicians who include a Grammy-nominated bluegrass maestro, a Venezuelan asylum seeker and a Crow Nation Indian. 

“At LBCAC, we understand great artists sometimes come from the most unlikely places,” said Conkey.

When Joe Troop was in the midst of a bluegrass musical residency in North Carolina and was told there was a musician playing Llanera music, a style from the Venezuela Plains, he tracked down Larry Bellorin in Raleigh who couldn’t return to his home country because of the pandemic. 

“Sparks flew,” Troop recalled of their initial meeting in 2021. “I’ve been listening to Llanera music as a teenager (but) it wasn’t until I got to work with Larry that I actually got some guidance how to play this music.” 

And the education was reciprocal, as the multi-instrumentalists were able to share each other’s cultures and became the group now known simply as “Larry and Joe.” Their chosen instruments complement each other – when Troop is on fiddle, Bellorin is on the cuatro guitar. And so it continues throughout their shows: Troop guitar, Bellorin upright bass and Troop banjo, Bellorin harp. 

“We are a duo, but we have a very extensive sound situation,” said Troop. “We drive sound techs crazy.” 

Making the change to put music first 

Troop, a musician who had spent years living abroad was thrilled with the combination’s potential, but Bellorin, with a family to provide for, was also focused on working a construction job. Finally, in January, the duo decided music was their destiny. 

“We have hit it really hard – it was our only option,” explained Troop. “Music is an all or nothing career.” 

Their agent helped with bookings and Troop’s extensive connections in the industry have helped as the two travel throughout the country. 

Their April tour opened in Arkansas, and includes stints throughout the southwest, California (Laguna Beach is April 15) and Texas. 

“It’s a big country,” said Troop, who had time to talk while he was driving between gigs. “We’re just pounding out hours on the road. But it’s worth the sacrifice of all the sitting and back problems to get back to the music. The dream is when we get to be in front of audiences playing.” 

Another musician who spends hours on the road is Cary Morin, who will be performing his folk-influenced music in Laguna Beach on April 22, along with his life partner Celeste Di lorio. While his reputation and style as an acoustic guitar player and songwriter has launched him into performing venues such as the Kennedy Center and Lincoln Center, his music resonates throughout the world. 

“The tours we do are largely because of all the hard work Celeste has done about how to most effectively go out and do shows,” said Morin. The duo is based out of Fort Collins, Colo., but he spent most of his youth in Montana and is a Crow tribal member. 

“I’ve been really fortunate to have done this for so many years,” he said. “I did grow up around traditional Crow music where there’s a song for pretty much everything in life – love, humor, religion.” In addition, he was deeply influenced by many of the folks singers of the ‘70s, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell. 

“The early influences were acoustic-based, folksy music – it’s always what I gravitated toward,” he said. “But in the last 10 to 15 years, I’m more interested in acoustic blues.” 

Songwriting inspired by art 

His songwriting has also evolved toward storytelling, with his most recent project an album produced during the COVID lockdown that is inspired by the western artist Charles M. Russell. Although the album is not yet released, Morin will be playing a song or two from it, as well as a mixture of other original work and works by other artists. 

“Some of the key elements in my music are addressing how some lifestyles don’t really exist anymore, but are replaced with other things,” he said. Morin explains the Crow are no longer a nomadic tribe, and the Sun Dance, once an important part of their culture, just stopped being performed. But now the Crow have adopted the dance of the neighboring Shoshone tribe. 

“Things come and go and history tromps on. Those themes have been a part of my songwriting over the years,” said Morin.

For Troop, touring is an opportunity to better understand others and unify people who normally wouldn’t come together. 

“We will never know how our music impacts other people,” he said. “But we’re certainly noticing other people are moved by our musical partnership and in turn we’re moved by that. That unifies the experience and there’s no greater force on earth than unity.”

Conkey is thrilled to bring these musicians, and others to the Cultural Arts Center, not just for the great music they provide, but also for the experiences they offer.

“The more we understand about each other, the less we have to fear and the more we can appreciate each other,” said Conkey. “After all, we’re all just humans sharing this planet together at the same time, which is really a miracle in itself.” 

Larry and Joe perform April 15 at 8 p.m. and the Cary Morin Duo performs April 22 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information about the upcoming shows and other programs, visit the their website by clicking here.

